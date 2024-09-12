ACLU-NH: Sununu signed HB 1569, a bill that would create needless barriers to vote

Gov. Chris Sununu

CONCORD, NH– Ater saying in June that he’s “not looking to make any significant changes in voting laws” in New Hampshire, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on Thursday signed HB 1569 – a significant and unconstitutional voting bill that would create needless barriers to vote in New Hampshire elections and remove some options that people are able to use when registering to vote. Following Governor Sununu’s signing of this bill, the ACLU of New Hampshire condemned the Governor’s signature on the measure. Note, the law will not go into effect until after the 2024 presidential election.

Under current New Hampshire law (before HB 1569 is officially enacted), a person registering to vote who does not have certain documentation can sign a sworn statement at the polls in order to cast their ballot. But, under HB 1569, that option will be removed, possibly leading to qualified voters getting turned away at the polls and leaving them wholly unable to vote. HB 1569 will also change “voter challenges,” which could disqualify certain ballots from being counted at all and would deprive voters of due process in the challenge process. These dramatic changes will occur after this November’s election.

Devon Chaffee, Executive Director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, said:

“With Governor Sununu’s signing of this unconstitutional bill, it is abundantly clear that New Hampshire politicians are trying to make it harder for people to vote – a clear attack on one of our most fundamental rights.

“Make no mistake: this law will disenfranchise eligible voters with no evidence or data to back up any reason as to why. Politicians on all sides – including Governor Sununu, state officials, and the voter confidence special committee – have all recognized that voter fraud in New Hampshire is extremely rare and that voter confidence in our elections is extremely high.

“There’s simply no good reason to erect roadblocks that could stop thousands of eligible voters from participating in our democracy. This is a stain on New Hampshire’s long, proud history of democratic participation.”



