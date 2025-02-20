After wild 2nd period, Kings skate away from Pioneers in city battle

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison Photography

MANCHESTER, NH — The Manchester Central/Memorial/West co-op high school boys hockey team entered Wednesday’s game against cross-city foe Trinity High School on the cusp of securing a Division-I playoff spot. Trinity needed the win to maintain its own playoff chances.

Competing at JFK Arena, it was the Kings (7-6-2) who managed to pull away in the third period to take the Queen City battle, 4-2.

Indeed, Matt Vachon put the Kings on board first 4:51 into the contest on an asset from Luke Vattes and Jake Lessard.

The Pioneers (4-10-1) equalized on a power play goal from Max Beaulieu at 7:03 in the second only to watch the Kings retake the lead 31-seconds later on a shorthanded tally from Jake Lessard.

Trinity tied the game again less than three minutes later on a goal from TJ Venezia on a Conor Hurley ssist, the third goal between the two teams over the course of a five-minute major.

The Kings managed to regain the advantage when Owen Flynn found the back of the net on a Ryan Marden assist with 18 seconds remaining in the second period.

Then, with 6:25 left in the third period, Connor Cunningham iced the game on a Vattes assist.

The Kings, 5-1-2 in their last eight contests, look to continue their recent hot play as they head into their final three contests beginning with a challenging road matchup at 8-4-2 Hanover on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

They’ll close the regular season with back-to-back home games against Windham and 0-13 Nashua North/Souhegan on Feb. 26 and March 1, respectively.

Trinity, 0-9-1 in its last 10 games dating back to Jan. 18, looks to right the ship and sneak into the playoffs as they finish the regular season with a challenging three game stretch beginning with a home clash against 9-3-1 Salem this Saturday at 4:10 p.m. before back-to-back road contests at 3-12 Bedford and 11-3 Bishop Guertin on Feb. 26 and March 1, respectively.