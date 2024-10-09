Ahead of World Mental Health day, Hassan talks with Manchester students

courtesy/Office of U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan

MANCHESTER – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan visited Southside Middle School in Manchester, where she met with students and received an update from officials from the Manchester, Concord, and Laconia School Districts on their federally funded programs that provide mental health resources and training in schools. They include a focus on evidence-based suicide prevention due to Senator Hassan’s bipartisan STANDUP Act, which was passed into law in 2022.

During the visit, Senator Hassan met with Southside Middle School students who showed her posters that they have put up ahead of World Mental Health Day (on October 10) to reduce the stigma around youth mental health. She then sat down with officials from Manchester, Concord, and Laconia school districts and discussed the impact that Project AWARE, a federally funded youth mental health program, has had on students. Project AWARE includes evidence-based suicide awareness and prevention training as part of Senator Hassan’s bipartisan STANDUP Act.

“Young people across New Hampshire have been speaking up about the need for more mental health resources in our schools,” said Senator Hassan. “Programs like Project AWARE – which has been strengthened by the STANDUP Act’s focus on utilizing the most effective methods to reducing suicides – are making an impact in our schools. I appreciated hearing from school officials about their Project AWARE programs and how we can continue to work together to improve students’ mental health.”

“In order for our students to succeed academically, we need to go beyond the classroom to focus on the whole student. Our work to build district-wide systems of support for mental health and safety would not be possible without the Project Aware grant. We are grateful for Senator Hassan’s support in securing this funding, and thankful for her efforts on behalf of our students,” said Manchester Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel.

“The Concord School District is grateful to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for the opportunity to continue to build relationships with our community behavioral health partners, expand mental health literacy through training and awareness campaigns, and integrate social-emotional competencies into our curriculum, all in support of our students and their families. Through Project AWARE, we will keep improving our interconnected systems with local and state child-serving entities to enhance care coordination with an eye toward sustainability. We are excited to spend the next 5 years building protective factors in our diverse learners, providing equitable access to school-based behavioral health supports so each student can bring their best self to their education every day,” said Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy.

“Project AWARE has given us the resources to talk with our young people about what to do when they’re having mental health issues. We’re working to have a proactive approach where it’s natural and appropriate to get help to feel better and get back in the game of learning and life,” said Laconia Superintendent Bob Champlin.

Senator Hassan is working to strengthen mental health care treatment for young Granite Staters. In addition to Senator Hassan’s bipartisan STANDUP Act, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which Senator Hassan supported and helped pass into law, includes important funding for New Hampshire schools to support youth mental health, including a $760,000 annual grant used by the University of New Hampshire to partner with the Manchester School District to place mental health professionals in schools.