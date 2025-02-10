Aldermanic committee discusses DEI training video

Aldermen Crissy Kantor and Ed Sapienza on Feb. 4, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – During last week’s Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Committee on Human Resources and Insurance Meeting, Ward 6 Alderman Crissy Kantor expressed concern regarding a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) video required for new city employees in Manchester.

The video, entitled “Creating Inclusive Workplaces,” has an approximate 30-minute run time and addresses topics such as microaggressions, unconscious bias, and challenging assumptions.

Kantor said she had heard from employees that told her the video was a waste of time and accentuated differences over common values that make for a healthy workplace.

“Job trainings should promote a positive and healthy work culture. I believe great work cultures are created based on a firm foundation of core values, such as hard work, integrity, accountability and respect,” said Kantor in a statement to Manchester Ink Link.

In response to a question from Kantor, City of Manchester Human Resources Director Lisa Drabik said that this is the only DEI training the city provides that she is aware of and the city does not employ a quota system in regard to employment.

A notation on the Traliant website reads This course complies with the January 20 and 21, 2025 executive orders relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and the Administration’s policy on sex and gender.

Drabik added that if it is the pleasure of the board, the city can choose to not renew the license of the video when it expires on June 30.

The topic was not on the committee’s agenda, with Kantor asking Drabik about the topic just before the meeting was going to adjourn. No vote was taken on the issue.