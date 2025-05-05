Aldermen set to review upcoming Pine Street bike lane

The corner of Bridge and Pine looking northward, the beginning of where bike lanes will be on Pine Street until Webster Street. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, May 6, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s (BMA) Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic will discuss a long-awaited bike lane coming to Pine Street.

On July 9, 2019, the BMA approved the Manchester Department of Public Works recommendation to modify Pine Street from a two-car lane road to a road with one lane for cars and another for bicycles, stretching from Bridge Street to Webster Street. Currently, the stretch of Pine Street from Bridge Street to Webster Street is a two-car lane, one-way street heading northbound.

The BMA decision also included the addition of bike lanes on Maple Street, Beech Street and Chestnut Street without car lane modifications, with all of the lane changes scheduled to occur at the next scheduled paving. The bike lanes have already been added to Maple, Beech and Chestnut and expected paving over the next few months on Pine Street, plans will be presented on how that will look in practice.

In addition to the new bike lane, which will take up the middle lane, parking on the east side of the street will be modified in areas to allow sightlines for motorists and cyclists.

The committee meeting will begin at 6 p.m., with recommendations by the committee likely to be taken up by the full BMA at their May 20th meeting.