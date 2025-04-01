Aldermen throw support behind pair of funding items for Beech Street Shelter

Beech Street Shelter and Engagement Center. File Photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Beech Street Shelter and Engagement Center has received renewed financial support from the city, but approval for that funding didn’t come without concerns from some members of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

In a pair of non-unanimous voice votes, during the board’s April 1 meeting, a pair of financial agenda items related to the shelter were approved: $500,000 to support shelter operations from the day of the meeting until Aug. 31, 2025 and a professional services agreement relating to the operation of the shelter.

Funding for the first item came from a recent vote by the New Hampshire Executive Council. While the fact that this funding coming from the state avoids concerns from members of the board voiced in the past about open-ended city funding of the facility, Ward 11 Alderman Norm Vincent still requested that Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais begin to identify other revenue sources quickly so the board will not be faced with a difficult choice regarding funding for the facility just before this new funding concludes. Ruais agreed with that comment, stating that efforts to find external organizations take over financial responsibility for the facility have been ongoing. He also voiced the hope that the progress made at the facility helping the city’s homeless population will eventually shrink the number of people who need its help, thus reducing its financial footprint and making it more palatable to outside entities.

Ruais also noted that point in response to a question from Alderman At-Large Joseph Kelly Levasseur, who expressed frustration with the shelter’s $30,000 per month rent price tag. Levasseur added that he would prefer that the $30,000 go toward other projects designed at alleviating homelessness in the city.

The mayor noted discussions with Manchester Fire Department Chief Ryan Cashin over potential placement of the facility, with Cashin bringing back numerous options but none of which other than Beech Street that proved acceptable given criteria such as a lack of residential property nearby or being too close to a school in addition to the building’s size requirements.

In the other item relating to the shelter on the board’s agenda, East Coast Evolution Leadership was picked once again to run day-to-day operations at the shelter at a cost of not more than $400,000 from April 1 to Aug. 31. Ruais also noted that individualized case management from Hope for NH Recovery will also be on hand to help clients at the facility hopefully assist those seeking to escape the cycle of homelessness.

Crissy Kantor on April 1, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Ward 6 Alderman Crissy Kantor expressed opposition to the concept of the Beech Street Shelter itself, stating that the low barrier to access attracted people from outside the Manchester area who would not seek support from Manchester taxpayers. Additionally, she felt that the low barrier to entry would allow potentially dangerous people to mingle with those seeking to escape homelessness, thus making their efforts more difficult.

Ruais said that since this money came from the federal government, through the state, he had no power to control whether the shelter had a low barrier to access or a more stringent high barrier. While Ruais said that he would prefer a low barrier, he reiterated the progress that had been made at the shelter helping homeless individuals obtain employment and other milestones potentially helping bring them out of homelessness. He also noted that several individuals at the shelter are over 60 years old and have physical disabilities and that he did not feel comfortable forcing those people back onto the street.

Kantor said that the federal money should not be accepted given the limitations that came with it and that the shelter had not been helpful to the city’s homeless population. This statement was challenged by Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long and Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry.

“We’re on the right track,” said Barry.