Aldermen will revisit public comment limitations

Signs held at a BMA meeting in 2024. File Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) will revisit a policy change from last year that put restrictions on signage allowable for attendees at BMA meetings.

The impetus for the change came from public comment provided by Mark Hayward, speaking on behalf of the New England First Amendment Coalition and himself. Hayward praised the BMA for its public comment policies, but also felt it was worth modifying Rule 3 of the BMA’s Rules, which addresses public participation in BMA meetings.

After numerous weeks of rude commentary from protesters seeking a resolution related to Gaza, last May the BMA modified Rule 3 to prohibit vulgar or obscene language as well as limiting the use of banners and signage.

Hayward felt that this rule was unenforceable and unnecessary given the rarity of rude behavior from public commenters before and after the Gaza petition testimony. He also implied that it was inappropriate given that the board was a public government body and thus bound by the U.S. Constitution and subsequent Bill of Rights, which guarantees the right to free speech.

“The First Amendment doesn’t say that speech has to be polite or speech has to be erudite or speech has to be informed. It guarantees that speech is free without restrictions in the ones that you have in Rule 3,” said Hayward.



Mark Hayward on March 18, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

In the new business portion of the meeting, Ward 5 Alderman Anthony Sapienza referenced Hayward’s comments and made a motion to have the BMA Committee on Administration and Information Systems to re-examine Rule 3.

Ward 6 Alderman Crissy Kantor stated that she felt uncomfortable as a Jewish person during the meetings with the Gaza resolution activists given their behavior.

Sapienza’s request was approved on a 7-4 vote. Ward 1 Alderman Chris Morgan, Ward 7 Alderman Ross Terrio, Ward 8 Alderman Ed Sapienza and Ward 11 Alderman Norm Vincent opposed the motion. Ward 2 Alderman Dan Goonan, Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry and Ward 12 Alderwoman Kelly Thomas were absent.