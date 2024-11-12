All-new ‘Greatest Show on Earth:’ Reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus lands at SNHU Arena

MANCHESTER, NH – The North American tour of the all-new Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey The Greatest Show On Earth is about to take over the SNHU Arena from Nov. 15-17.

The immersive, live, family entertainment experience is unlike anything audiences have ever seen, filled with incredible acts that push the limits of human potential. This reimagined American Icon will surprise families as they come together to witness a fast-paced, action-packed production with modernized acts on a scale never-seen-before creating real connections between audiences and performers.

Packed with explosive excitement, The Greatest Show On Earth begins and ends with a bang! Lauren Irving, Alex Stickels and Jan Damm join forces as Aria, Stix, and Nick Nack who are the soul, rhythm, and funny bone of the show and guide audiences through an interactive and music-filled journey filled with new, modern twists to classic circus acts.

The music-filled journey is bursting with catchy rhythms, beats, songs, and laughter that will have audiences clapping, tapping, singing, and laughing along. With action everywhere, audiences will see never-before-seen stunts, acrobatic displays, and comedic acts from a globally diverse cast that includes 75 performers hailing from 18 countries including Argentina, Canada, Cuba, Ethiopia, Italy, Mongolia, Spain, Ukraine, and the United States will inspire audiences through a variety of unbelievable circus acts, including:

Never-Before-Seen Stunts

The Triangular Highwire, led by The Lopez Family, introduces a modern twist to a classic with three very thin wires connected in a triangular formation, creating the ultimate chandelier in the air 25 feet above the ground. Four performers take on incredible feats including jumping over their partner’s shoulders and riding a bike on the thin wire – all while another performer does a handstand on top of the moving bike! The Double Wheel of Destiny is even more extreme with four daredevil performers leap and somersault on top and across two spinning wheels that hang 30 feet in the air and move at incredibly high speeds.

Hilarious Comedic Performances

Delivering humor in a new, laugh-out-loud, unexpected way are Nick Nack and the Equivokee Trio. Together they introduce a modern take on clowning that leaves the makeup behind and focuses on delivering moments of laughter for Children of All Ages® through a comedic blend of juggling, acrobatics, dancing, and balancing skills.

The Ultimate Playground

The 360-degree stage is the ultimate playground with bright colors and designs that resemble a toy box that has come to life with something new to discover around each corner. The stage transforms into the ultimate skatepark as a combination of BMX bikes, a trial bike, and extreme unicycle soar through the air during a high-adrenaline extreme sports act with double-sided ramps and a one-of-a-kind trampoline that is a launching pad for tricks and flips.

Criss-Cross Trapeze

Nine trapeze artists take on the ultimate swing set as The Flying Caceres soar in every direction in an action-packed act nearly missing each other in the air by just seconds and inches. It is an incredible act of timing with several amazing performers going in every possible direction in sequence with each other. They also attempt a never-before-seen trick with performers completing two complete flips while flying from one bar to the next.

Record-Breaking Heights

Wheeling at incredible heights will be Wesley Williams, the One Wheel Wonder, a Guinness World Record-setting performer who takes on a daring new challenge as he attempts to set a new world record. He will ride ten different unicycles around the show floor – with the tallest at a shocking height of over 34 feet!

Aerial & Acrobatic Spectacle

Every seat at The Greatest Show On Earth has an impressive view when fans witness a combination of solo and group aerialists showcasing skills from straps and hoops all at the same time and some, in unison. Jumping, diving, and tumbling across the show floor, skilled acrobats performing hoop diving, Chinese poles, and jaw-dropping hand-to-hand skills will leave audiences in awe as they perform their inspiring acts. Closing the show with a bang is the Ringling Rocket, which will launch Skyler Miser across the entire arena at 65 miles per hour

Dynamic Musical Performances

Audiences will dance along to big, exciting musical numbers incorporating original music, pop cover tunes, and live rock-inspired drumming to help shape the audience’s emotional journey throughout the show. Argendance, an energetic dance troupe from Argentina, presents a fiery fusion of Argentinian-style dance that creates rhythm and tempo alongside show guide Stix.

