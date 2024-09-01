Altoona Wins Pitchers’ Duel

ALTOONA, PA — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (18-36, 48-74) dropped their fifth straight game to the Altoona Curve (24-31, 53-71) at Peoples Natural Gas Field Saturday, 1-0. The Fisher Cats outhit the Curve, 4-2 but couldn’t get a run across.

Right-hander Abdiel Mendoza (L, 8-10) picked up the hard-luck loss, as he allowed the only run of the evening on a steal of home in the bottom of the third. Mendoza pitched five innings, gave up two hits and two walks, and struck out three. Nick Fraze and Adrian Hernandez tossed three combined scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Altoona starter Anthony Solometo (W, 1-6) earned his first win of the year after six scoreless innings. The southpaw struck out six Cats and ceded two hits and a walk. Lefty Jaden Woods (S, 1) blanked the Fisher Cats for the final three innings.

Charles McAdoo, Rainer Nuñez, Robert Brooks and Josh Rivera tallied hits for New Hampshire. Ryan McCarty’s hit streak came to an end at 12 games, the longest of any Fisher Cats player this season.

The Curve scored their only run in the bottom of the third. Outfielder Jase Bowen reached on a fielders’ choice, went first to third on an Eli Wilson single, then stole home as Wilson stole second.

New Hampshire had their best chance to score in the top of the fourth, but stranded runners on second and third.