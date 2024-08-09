American Legion regionals update: Hosts out, Portsmouth still alive

Stacy Harrison photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Day two of the American Legion Northeast Regional Tournament saw two teams eliminated, including hosts Sweeney Post 2.

The tournament, being held at Manchester’s Gill Stadium, entered its second day of competition Thursday following several close contests Wednesday.

Hudson, MA 3 – Portsmouth, NH 2

Portsmouth’s Booma Post 6 was edged Thursday following six innings of quality pitching from Jones Vicinus. The righty struck out three, while allowing five hits, four walks and two earned runs in his 101-pitch outing.

Bailey Wright went 2-3 from the batter’s box, while Timothy Avery and Jacob Carlisle each collected a hit and an RBI. Evan Gaffney and Sebastian Lampert both added a double to the effort. But Portsmouth was unable to plate the game-tying run after loading the bases in the final inning.

Hudson’s Theodore McFarland earned the victory following an efficient 79-pitch, six-inning performance that saw him yield two runs on eight hits, with three strikeouts and no walks. Ryan Graf earned the save in the contest.

Chase Barrett plated two of Hudson’s runs, going 1-2, and Chase Donahue earned the third RBI with a 1-3 performance. Robert Long, Peter Ward and Ryan Dillon also collected hits.

Hudson advances to winner’s bracket finale where it faces Cumberland, RI in the third of three-straight games beginning at 9:30 this morning.

Portsmouth is scheduled to face West Hartford, Conn. in an elimination game in the first contest at 9:30. The winner advances to the loser’s bracket final tomorrow at 1 p.m. with the victor heading to the championship game Sunday at 1 p.m.

W. Hartford, Conn. 11 – Manchester, NH (Sweeney) 4

The local nine, hosting this year’s tournament, suffered their second loss in as many days and were eliminated from the regional tourney Thursday.

Nolan Wusterbarth earned the win with a four-inning, three-hit performance that saw him strikeout two, walk one and allow one earned run on 54 pitches.

Matthew Santoro and Damian Wiktor each notched three of Hartford’s 11 RBI with 2-4 and 1-3 batting performances, respectively. Chase Hanawalt went 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI, and Declan McCann and Calvin Cianflone also contributed to the final score.

Ryan Cunningham tossed 85 pitches in 4.1 innings, while allowing eight runs on 11 hits. He struck out one and walked three to take the loss.

Brett Beddington went 1-1 hitting, with 2 RBI, Alexis Ribera went 1-3 and plated one run, and Andrew Hunton added a hit.

W. Hartford advances to face Portsmouth, NH in game one of today’s triple-header. The winner advances to the loser’s bracket final while the other team heads home.

