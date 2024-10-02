AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Community Baby Shower

courtesy photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – There’s nothing quite like the joy and anticipation that comes with the arrival of a baby. For many, it’s a time of great celebration as they prepare to welcome the newest member of their families.

On Wednesday, September 18, AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire joined in on the celebration by throwing a community-wide baby shower for expecting parents at its Wellness and Opportunities

Center. Families in attendance received baby items and health resources to help give both parents and

babies the best start possible.



This no-cost event also featured prizes, raffles, and a chance to select items from a pop-up baby clothes

boutique. Community organizations were also on hand to provide information and resources for healthy

pregnancies and babies.



AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Wellness and Opportunity Center offers health resources for

residents in surrounding communities and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information can be found at the Wellness and Opportunities Center website or by calling 1-603-

263-6694.