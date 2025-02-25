Amoskeag Bridge Reconstruction begins on March 3rd

The Amoskeag Bridge in Manchester, NH. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – The City’s Department of Public Works announced today that work on the Amoskeag Bridge Eastbound over the Merrimack River, W. Salmon Street over Canal Street and the off ramp to Canal Street will be begin on March 3rd. The project will require the closure of these bridge spans and traffic will be detoured to the Westbound bridge during the construction period, with a single lane of traffic maintained in each direction. Detour schedule is being finalized and future notifications will be provided in advance of the detour implementation.

Major project work will consist of the construction of the detour to reroute traffic onto the Westbound bridge, a full Eastbound bridge deck replacement, structural steel repairs and painting, and repair of the bridge concrete substructure (piers & abutments).

Construction work will commence operations with the closure and demolition of the Canal Street ramp while the detour for the main Amoskeag Bridge Eastbound is constructed. Message boards, traffic control devices, and smart work zone devices will be used to notify the traveling public.

New England Infrastructure of Hudson, MA, is the general contractor for the $18.9 million project, which is scheduled for completion in the November of 2026. Funding is provided by the NHDOT/FHWA (80%) and the City of Manchester (20%).