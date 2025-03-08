Amoskeag Bridge westbound on-ramp to close March 12 for construction project

The Amoskeag Bridge. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester’s Department of Public Works (DPW) announced today that rehabilitation work on the Amoskeag Bridge will require the temporary closure of the Amoskeag Bridge Westbound On-Ramp from Canal Street starting March 12, 2025.

Construction will also take place on both sides of the Merrimack River to facilitate the planned traffic detours.

This construction phase will prepare the Westbound Bridge to temporarily carry both eastbound and westbound traffic, one lane in each direction. This traffic pattern is expected to continue through October 2026 to allow for the Eastbound Bridge deck replacement.

The $18.9 million project is contracted to New England Infrastructure of Hudson, MA, with funding from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration (80%), and the City of Manchester (20%). Completion is scheduled for November 2026.