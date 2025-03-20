AMR Report: Overall opioid overdose totals down but February saw increase in Nashua deaths

Below are charts of suspected opioid OD statistics for Nashua & Manchester, NH, for February 2025.

I have also included updated charts of EMS responses to the three unhoused-persons shelters in Manchester which look at the number of suspected opioid ODs and overall EMS demand.

AMR medics responded to a total of 41 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua and Manchester during February 2025; 25 were in Manchester and 16 in Nashua.

Nine of the February opioid ODs were suspected opioid OD deaths; 3 of them were in Manchester and 6 were in Nashua.

February continued the trend of significantly lower opioid overdose totals in both communities, 29% below the rolling 12-month average and the lowest one-month combined total since November of 2020.

Unfortunately, the 6 suspected opioid related deaths in Nashua during February was significantly higher than the rolling 12-month average which is 2. 38% of the reported suspected opioid ODs in Nashua for the month were fatal.

In their last update, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported that Xylazine & Carfentanil were both present and contributory in over a dozen drugs deaths in NH in 2024. Increasingly now mixed with illicit Fentanyl, Xylazine’s powerful sedative properties complicate EMS providers treatment of suspected opioid overdoses. It is undetectable to medics and Narcan does not reverse its effect. When present, it requires a significant additional & prolonged effort to maintain an effective respiratory status on a victim.

MANCHESTER February 2025

Suspected opioid ODs – 25

Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 3

12% of the suspected opioid ODs in Manchester were fatal in February.

NASHUA February 2025

Suspected opioid ODs – 16

Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 6

38% of the suspected opioid ODs in Nashua were fatal in February.

Please keep in mind that due to the nature of the opioid epidemic and its clear history of unpredictability, it is always possible that the trend of lower numbers could quickly change. It is common to see different varieties of illicit poly substances appear without warning. Many can be highly lethal or require alternative approaches for successful lifesaving treatment.

In NH, anyone can seek substance use disorder treatment by accessing the NH Doorway program 24/7. To access the NH Doorway program, call 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night, or visit www.thedoorway.nh.gov. If you believe someone is overdosing call 9-1-1 immediately.

To help prevent death, it is critical that people who use illicit drugs do not use them alone and have Narcan readily available. Narcan is available throughout New Hampshire at most pharmacies. It is available free of charge from local public health departments & any NH Doorway location. It is completely safe and easy to administer. Narcan is now available over the counter, meaning it is available without a prescription to anyone.

Chris Stawasz is Director of Government Affairs – Northeast Region at Global Medical Response