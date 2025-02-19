AMR reports January opioid overdose stats show downward trend, warn of increase in xylazine

Below are charts of suspected opioid OD statistics for Nashua & Manchester, NH for January 2025.

I have also included updated charts of EMS responses to the 3 unhoused persons shelters in Manchester which look at the number of suspected opioid ODs and overall EMS demand.

AMR medics responded to a total of 42 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua and Manchester during January 2025. 30 in Manchester and 12 in Nashua.

Four of the January opioid ODs were suspected opioid OD deaths. 3 of them were in Manchester and 1 was in Nashua.

January continued the trend of significantly lower opioid overdoses in both communities, 29% below the rolling 12-month average.

The sustained drops in opioid overdose death percentages are consistent with the statewide death statistics reported in the NH Drug Data Update from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. In their latest update, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported that Xylazine & Carfentanil were both present and contributory in over a dozen drugs deaths in NH last year. Increasingly now mixed with illicit Fentanyl, Xylazine’s powerful sedative properties complicate EMS providers treatment of suspected opioid overdoses. It is undetectable to medics and Narcan does not reverse its effect. When present, it requires a significant additional & prolonged effort to maintain an effective airway & respiratory status on a victim.

MANCHESTER January 2025

Suspected opioid ODs – 30

Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 3

10% of the suspected opioid ODs in Manchester were fatal in January.

NASHUA January 2025

Suspected opioid ODs – 12

Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 1

8% of the suspected opioid ODs in Nashua were fatal in January.

Please keep in mind that due to the nature of the opioid epidemic and its clear history of unpredictability, it is always possible that the trend of lower numbers could quickly change. It is common to see different varieties of illicit poly substances appear without warning. Many can be highly lethal or require alternative approaches for successful lifesaving treatment.

In NH, anyone can seek substance use disorder treatment by accessing the NH Doorway program 24/7. To access the NH Doorway program, call 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night, or visit www.thedoorway.nh.gov. If you believe someone is overdosing call 9-1-1 immediately.

To help prevent death, it is critical that people who use illicit drugs do not use them alone and have Narcan readily available. Narcan is available throughout New Hampshire at most pharmacies. It is available free of charge from local public health departments & any NH Doorway location. It is completely safe and easy to administer. Narcan is now available over the counter, meaning it is available without a prescription to anyone.

Please feel free to share this information. As always, if anyone has any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to me!