AMR reports significant opioid call decreases

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This week, American Medical Rescue (AMR) released suspected opioid statistics for Manchester and Nashua during July 2024.

According to the report, AMR medics responded to a total of 63 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua and Manchester during July 2024. 43 in Manchester and 20 in Nashua. Six of those calls were suspected opioid OD deaths. There were two suspected opioid OD deaths reported in Nashua. There were four suspected opioid OD deaths in Manchester during July.

Through the first seven months of 2024, the number of suspected opioid overdoses in both Nashua and Manchester continues to big significantly less than last year. Both communities are trending towards the lowest amount of suspected opioid overdoses since the record low 2020 year.

Manchester is on track to have 21 percent less suspected opioid overdoses this year than last year and 14 percent less deaths.

Nashua is on track to have nine percent less suspected opioid overdoses this year than last year and 21 percent less deaths.

More data can be found below.