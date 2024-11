Spectators on Elm Street welcome the annual Veterans Day Parade.

MANCHESTER, NH – Elm Street was lined with people of all ages who came out to honor the Veterans who have served their country.

Governor-elect Kelly Ayotte walked in the procession, along with elected city officials.

The parade stopped in front of City Hall for a short time where taps were played to honor the fallen Veterans, and a ceremony followed at Veterans Park.

Governor-elect Kelly Ayotte, right, with Manchester School Board member from Ward 10, Joy Senecal. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Photo Gallery/Jeffrey Hastings