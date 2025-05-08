Anthem and Fisher Cats team up for Mental Health Awareness Night

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire (Anthem) and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are once again teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and well-being.

During the New Hampshire Fisher Cats game on Friday, May 9, fans will be invited to join Anthem and the team in promoting open conversations about mental wellness. This ongoing partnership reflects a shared commitment to reduce stigma and connect individuals and families with the support they need. Fans are encouraged to wear green to show their support for those living with a mental health condition. Helpful mental health facts and community resources will be shared with fans via in-game messaging and resource tables throughout the concourse from local organizations and care providers, including Anthem, Aspire365, Farnum Center, InStride Health, and the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester.

“The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are happy to partner with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire to stress the importance of recognizing mental health’s connection to someone’s overall health in a friendly environment at Delta Dental Stadium,” said Fisher Cats General Manager, Taylor Fisher. “When we care for the mind, the body follows, and the Fisher Cats are proud to encourage Anthem’s goal of maintaining a healthy community in New Hampshire from the inside out.”

One in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, yet many don’t seek help due to stigma or lack of access. Anthem offers a wide range of tools and support—including 24/7 virtual therapy options—to help individuals navigate challenges and build resilience. In addition, Anthem is focused on reducing barriers to care access by lowering copays for Behavioral Health visits in all plans and eliminating copays for Mental Health and PCP visits for kids under age 19 in certain plans.

“At Anthem, we believe mental health is just as important as physical health,” said Maria Proulx, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire. “We are proud to partner with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to encourage our community to check in with themselves and others—not just this month, but every day.”

Fans attending the May 9 game can expect themed in-game messaging, mental health tips, and opportunities to learn about available resources in New Hampshire. For more information and mental health tools, visit Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Hampshire

Tickets are available at NHFisherCats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office at 1 Line Drive in Manchester.