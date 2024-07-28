Anthony Williams: Artist, muralist, visionary

MANCHESTER, NH – Anthony Michael Williams passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at his home.

He was a gifted artist who won Artist of the Year this past April, and taught classes at the Senior Center in Manchester. Anthony was predeceased by his son, Thomas Williams. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Williams; and sister, Sandra Pelletier.

A celebration of life will be held at Shiloh Community Church, 55 Edmond St, Manchester NH, 03102 on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Manchester Art Association (MMA).

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH has the honor of assisting the family.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.

