Anticipating demand, DMV to open some offices on Saturday for REAL ID transactions

Old license versus new REAL ID. Image/NHDMV



CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announces select branches will open this weekend to accommodate demands for REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and non-driver identification cards.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, DMV branches in Concord, Manchester and Twin Mountain will offer appointments and walk-in services from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Transactions will be limited to REAL ID services only. Appointments can be made online now through the DMV’s website.

Effective May 7, 2025, a federally compliant driver’s license or non-driver identification card, or a passport, will be required by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for all travelers 18 years of age or older to board an airplane for domestic flights. A REAL ID-compliant license or identification will also be required to enter a secure federal facility, such as a military base or courthouse. While REAL ID is voluntary in New Hampshire, residents should consider it if they intend to continue using their driver’s license or non-driver identification card for these purposes.

A REAL ID driver’s license or non-driver identification card will be marked with a star in the top right corner to indicate it may be used for federal identification. Residents who do not wish to get a REAL ID will see the text “NOT FOR FEDERAL IDENTIFICATION” added to their identification upon their next renewal and will need another type of federally compliant identification, such as a passport, to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility.

In New Hampshire, applicants will need to visit a DMV branch and bring the required documentation to receive their federally compliant driver’s license or non-driver identification card. Further information is available at dmv.nh.gov and dhs.gov/real-id/real-id-faqs.

To date, 64% of New Hampshire residents with a driver’s license or non-driver identification card have opted in to REAL ID.