Application period for Manchester Garden Club $2K Clair Stone Scholarship closes April 30



MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Garden Club is accepting applications for its $2,000 Claire Stone/Manchester Garden Club scholarship. The opportunity to apply is open to any high school senior from a Manchester, NH, high school who plans to attend a post-secondary school program with a major emphasis of study in forestry, botany, landscape architecture, natural resources, earth sciences or any other environment field.

Interested students are encouraged to visit their guidance office as soon as possible for further information about this scholarship and for its application form. Deadline to apply must be postmarked by April 30, 2025.

About the scholarship:

Manchester, New Hampshire

Environmental, horticultural, agricultural, earth sciences or related studies scholarship

Purpose:

To provide financial assistance in the amount of $2,000 to the individual pursuing a higher education in any of the fields mentioned in the ELIGIBILITY section below.

Eligibility:

Any student currently attending a Manchester NH Public School, including a technical school, who is applying for acceptance to a post-secondary school (including a technical program) whose major emphasis of study will be related to forestry, botany, landscape architecture, natural resources, earth sciences or any other environmental field.

Criteria:

Applicant shall complete a one-page typed essay stating his/her educational goals, and recounting any activities relating to these goals. In addition, two letters of recommendation from current high school teachers/counselor and a copy of his/her high school transcript are required. Finalists may be invited for an interview.

Deadline:

Applications should be postmarked no later than April 30, 2025.

Award:

The recipient will be notified of the Manchester Garden Club’s decision prior to graduation. Proof of enrollment into a post secondary school program is required before presentation of the $2,000 scholarship. If possible, we would love to have the recipient attended our end of the year luncheon in June.