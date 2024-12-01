ApprenticeshipNH celebrates workforce expansion solutions in NH at second annual summit

ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce training program of the Community College System of NH, awarded seven Champion Awards at the ApprenticeshipNH Summit on November 22 to recognize organizations and individuals within the apprenticeship community. From left, Dr. Mark Rubinstein, CCSNH; (back row) Andrew Cullen, IINE; Josh Reap, ABC NH/VT; Kirsten Colantino, Evari (accepting for Alex Pecoraro); Chuck Neild, MCC; Emily Benson, Bensonwood; Vanessa Rashid, Elliot Health Systems; Kathy Taylor, NHTI; Joe Gilbert, IINE; Commissioner Ken Merrifield, NH Department of Labor; (Front Row) Dr. Charles Lloyd, CCSNH; Beth Doiron, CCSNH; Ann Fowler, Concord Regional Technical Center; Kayte Konstinden, A Place to Grow (accepting for Jen Legere); Hannah Jean, IINE; Caroline Edwards, IINE; Anne Banks, ApprenticeshipNH/CCSNH. (Photo courtesy of ApprenticeshipNH)

CONCORD, NH – ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce training program of the Community College System of NH (CCSNH), hosted 250 apprentices, employers and community partners at the second annual ApprenticeshipNH Summit, an event dedicated to celebrating apprenticeship programs as a successful workforce expansion solution in New Hampshire. The November 22 event focused on strengthening the Granite State’s workforce and culminated National Apprenticeship Week. Held at NHTI – Concord’s Community College, the event included networking opportunities, Champion Award recognitions highlighting seven prominent businesses and individuals, interactive workshops and expert insights from industry leaders.

“Over the past decade or so apprenticeships have seen a resurgence in this country,” said Dr. Mark Rubinstein, CCSNH chancellor. “It’s through the energy, intellect and aptitude of our apprentices that this form of education is taking hold again, both here and across the country. As 2024 draws to a close, we are rapidly approaching 700,000 registered apprenticeships nationwide. In doing so, we are blending experiential learning and related instruction in ways that meet the needs of more students, including adult learners who need an “earn while you learn” model, and those students—of any age—for whom hands-on learning is the mode of instructional engagement that serves them best.”

ApprenticeshipNH offers technical assistance to employers in creating apprenticeship programs. The program works to provide financial support to apprentices, pre-apprentices, and employers as well as technical assistance to develop and manage programs.

“Since its inception in 2017, ApprenticeshipNH has been working diligently to develop Registered Apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships programs across New Hampshire,” said Anne Banks, CCSNH apprenticeship programs manager. “Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of collaborating with the Federal Office of Apprenticeship, hundreds of employers and career seekers, community organizations, state agencies, high school educators and leaders, post-secondary institutions, professors, tradespeople and unions. Together, we have created over 110 programs and supported more than 1,200 apprentices on their career journeys.”

Registered Apprenticeships Programs combine on-the-job training and classroom education to increase an apprentice’s skills and meet employer needs. They have proven to be an effective way for businesses to attract and retain employees and provide an opportunity for job seekers to earn immediate employment with steadily increasing wages as they develop new skills in high-demand fields.

“The State of New Hampshire recognizes that Registered Apprenticeship, a proven and industry-driven model, is a key strategy to improving job quality, and creating access to good-paying, family-sustaining jobs for all,” stated NH Governor Chris Sununu in a proclamation declaring November 17-23 National Apprenticeship Week in NH.

After the proclamation was read, seven Champion Awards were given out to recognize organizations and individuals within the apprenticeship community. They include:

Innovative Youth Pre-apprenticeship Award: NHTI, Manchester Community College and ABC NH/VT for the Summer Carpenter Pre-apprenticeship Program.

NHTI, Manchester Community College and ABC NH/VT for the Summer Carpenter Pre-apprenticeship Program. Innovative Adult Pre-apprenticeship Award: International Institute of New England and Elliot Hospital for creating the ESOL for healthcare pre-apprenticeship that includes industry specific language instruction combined with job shadowing that leads to interviews for three apprenticeship occupations including LNA, medical assistant and patient service.

International Institute of New England and Elliot Hospital for creating the ESOL for healthcare pre-apprenticeship that includes industry specific language instruction combined with job shadowing that leads to interviews for three apprenticeship occupations including LNA, medical assistant and patient service. Community Partner Award: International Institute of New England for their commitment to referrals to apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship opportunities and the promotion of registered apprenticeship and ApprenticeshipNH.

International Institute of New England for their commitment to referrals to apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship opportunities and the promotion of registered apprenticeship and ApprenticeshipNH. New Occupation Award: A Place to Grow for creating the nation’s first Registered Early Childhood Director Apprenticeship Program approved by the U.S. Department of Labor.

A Place to Grow for creating the nation’s first Registered Early Childhood Director Apprenticeship Program approved by the U.S. Department of Labor. Career and Technical Education Center Award: Concord Regional Technical Center for being a strong high school partner.

Concord Regional Technical Center for being a strong high school partner. Overall Business Partner Award: Bensonwood, a business partner that promotes registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship and for their collaboration with ApprenticeshipNH.

Bensonwood, a business partner that promotes registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship and for their collaboration with ApprenticeshipNH. Apprentice Champion Award: Alex Pecoraro from Evari for consistently going above and beyond, showing a level of dedication and drive that is inspirational for others.

ApprenticeshipNH, in partnership with the Federal Office of Apprenticeship in Concord, addresses workforce needs throughout the state by helping employers create a pipeline of skilled workers through combined classroom instruction and on-the-job training in an “earn-while-you-learn” model. With funding from federal grants, ApprenticeshipNH develops partnerships between NH’s seven community colleges and local employers within key sectors of the state’s economy while also providing support recruiting apprentices for high-demand career opportunities.

The total funding of the ApprenticeshipNH initiative is $9.57 million with 99% funded through the following US Department of Labor-Employment and Training Administration Grants at the dollar amounts indicated: State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula (SAEF) Grants-$3.77 million and Apprenticeship Building America Grant (ABA) – $5.8 million. Visit ApprenticeshipNH.com for more information.