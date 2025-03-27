April 1-3: Free cybersecurity symposium at Manchester Community College

Video preview of the Cybersecurity event.

MANCHESTER, NH— Manchester Community College is hosting its annual New Hampshire Cybersecurity Symposium April 1-3. The event is free and open to the public, with a focus on business leaders who are navigating the challenges of protecting valuable information and data from hackers. The event features experts who will lead tutorials and discussions over the course of the three-day event.

“In today’s economy, information is the most valuable currency we have, and protecting it is becoming increasingly difficult,” says Peter La Monica, Chair of the Computer Science Department at MCC and nationally respected cybersecurity expert. “The cybersecurity industry has new and evolving ways to better protect data and critical information.”

The New Hampshire Cybersecurity Symposium is hosted by the Cybersecurity faculty and students of the Computer Science Department at Manchester Community College (MCC) in Manchester, New Hampshire. This free, three-day summit features leading voices in cybersecurity, including experts from local and state law enforcement, as well as business leaders who share insights and experiences related to cyber safety and security.

WHAT: NH Cybersecurity Symposium

NH Cybersecurity Symposium WHEN: Tuesday, April 1 – Thursday, April 3

Tuesday, April 1 – Thursday, April 3 WHO: Cybersecurity Experts, MCC Faculty, Law Enforcement

Cybersecurity Experts, MCC Faculty, Law Enforcement WHERE: MCC Campus, 1066 Front Street, Manchester, NH