April 17 Planning Board: Updates on Hanover Street restaurant, Second Street congregate housing

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, April 17 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

SP2025-009: 73 Hanover Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing that began on April 3rd, 2025. Applicant has submitted a site plan application to amend a previously approved site plan (SP2021-016) for changes to the proposed refuse service represented for the restaurant and residential uses. The commercial restaurant tenant proposes to occupy the existing refuse room allocated to residential tenants.

SP2025-008: 875 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing that began on April 3rd, 2025. Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the addition of an external dumpster enclosure, including a grease trap, for commercial restaurant use at 73 Hanover Street, to be located along the landscaped strip at the corner of Nutfield Lane and Londonderry Lane.

CU2025-008: 633 Second Street, General Business Zoning District, Ward 10

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for Congregate Housing associated with a proposed Revive Recovery Resource Center with supportive housing for 18 women.

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during a limited business meeting:

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, April 10 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

ZBA2024-137: 155 Oak Street, Variance granted.

155 Oak Street, Variance granted. ZBA2024-126: 1025 Hanover Street, Variance granted.

1025 Hanover Street, Variance granted. ZBA2024-023: 121 Corning Road, Postponed.

121 Corning Road, Postponed. ZBA2024-024: 89 Sagamore Street, Variance granted.

89 Sagamore Street, Variance granted. ZBA2024-025: 117 Ramsay Street, Variance granted with the condition that the variance terminates when the home is no longer under the supervision of the applicant.

117 Ramsay Street, Variance granted with the condition that the variance terminates when the home is no longer under the supervision of the applicant. ZBA2024-026: 500 Harvey Road, Variance granted.

500 Harvey Road, Variance granted. ZBA2024-027 Rehearing: 206 Ash Street, Variance granted.

206 Ash Street, Variance granted. ZBA2024-028: 1199 South Mammoth Road, Variance granted.

1199 South Mammoth Road, Variance granted. ZBA2024-029: 323 Franklin Street, Variance granted.

323 Franklin Street, Variance granted. ZBA2024-029: 425 North Bay Street, Variance granted.

425 North Bay Street, Variance granted. ZBA2024-031: 130 Silver Street, Variance granted.

130 Silver Street, Variance granted. ZBA2024-032: 160 Silver Street, Variance granted.

160 Silver Street, Variance granted. ZBA2024-035: 42 Lingard Street, Variance granted.

42 Lingard Street, Variance granted. ZBA2024-036: 383 Concord Street, Postponed.

383 Concord Street, Postponed. ZBA2024-037: 35 Lebel Avenue, Variance granted.