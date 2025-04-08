April 21 ‘Park2Park Clean-up’ needs you: Join the citywide effort to remove litter from 14 city parks

Friend groups make great park clean-up groups, too!

A short launch party will be held at Stanton Park (not to be confused with Stanton Plaza) at 2 p.m. on the 21st. Mayor Jay Ruais, Manchester Connects, SEE Science Center and Fidelity Investments will all say a few words before volunteers disperse to their clean-up locations. This speech will take place at the corner of Union and Auburn (Right next to the playground under the trees) The closest location for GPS is 324 Union Street (B&P Barber shop across from the park). Please note, this is a dry weather event.

MANCHESTER, NH – A clean-up event to remove litter from 14 city parks and the streets in between is scheduled for April 21st. The first ever Park2Park Clean-up Event is a collaboration between Manchester Connects, the SEE Science Center and the City of Manchester Parks, Recreation, and Cemetery Division. These organizations are coordinating to deploy more than 200 volunteers in this effort. The volunteers will work from 3-6 p.m. and collect an estimated 750 -1000 bags of trash in five Manchester City Wards.

“Like many City residents, the SEE Science Center does not have our own outdoor space and relies on our City Parks every year. This effort on the eve of Earth Day will help get the city ready so that residents and visitors can enjoy the outdoors and connect with our urban ecosystem within our amazing City Park System,” said Shana Hawrylchak, SEE Science Center Executive Director.

Joining this effort are local non-profits who work to make Manchester a vibrant, friendly, healthy, and prosperous place to live, work, visit, and connect with nature. These organizations include The Queen City Bike Collective, NH Audubon, The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, City Year and the Granite YMCA.

The local business community is supporting the Park2Park cleanup by sending teams of volunteers. Leading the charge is Fidelity Investments with a team of more than 50 volunteers ready to participate. Other businesses participating include Eversource, Texas Instruments, Sequel, RiverStone Resources, ARMI, Revo Casino and Social House, WZID, Pivot Creative, Hoyle Tanner & Associates, St. Mary’s Bank, Aurum Recovery Group, Bellwether Community Credit Union, Velcro Companies, Wipfli LLP and Double Tree by Hilton Manchester.

Individuals may sign-up to participate until April 15th using this link. All participants must be 18+ in order to volunteer.

Manchester public spaces span more than 1,400 acres of municipal property across eighty-three sites including parks, trails, recreational facilities, cemeteries, and public schools. Manchester’s Division of Parks, Recreation, and Cemeteries needs community support to maintain them. Businesses interested in participating on April 21st can reach out to the SEE Science Center. Individuals, families, and community groups can find out how they can support Manchester’s public spaces throughout the year by learning about the division’s Adopt-a-Site and Blue Bags for Litter programs on the city website.

About the organizers

Manchester Connects is a grassroots coalition of passionate community volunteers who are connecting people, places, and ideas to build a more vibrant Manchester. Group members offer a broad diversity of talents and perspectives representing public, private, and non-profit sectors. The group meets once a month to advance key projects in Downtown Manchester and the Millyard. To learn more visit https://www.snhpc.org/transportation/multimodal-programs/pages/manchester-connects

The SEE Science Center is a hands-on science discovery center located at 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101. SEE is an independent, 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization whose mission is to engage our community in the joyful, active exploration of science and innovation. SEE will be open every day with special hands-on activities for the April School vacation weeks April 21 to May 4th. For more information, including regular hours, please visit www.see-sciencecenter.org or call 603-669-0400.

Parks, Recreation, and Cemetery is one of four divisions comprising the Department of Public Works. This division creates and manages spaces and programs that promote physical and mental health through exercise, relaxation, the arts, community events, connection to nature, and remembrance. Find out how you can support their work by adopting a site, or organizing your own neighborhood clean-up event by visiting the Parks, Recreation and Cemetery web pages

*Adopt-a-Site

*Trash and Recycling Blue Bags