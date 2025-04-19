April 24: Manchester Community College to host blood drive

You can give blood Apri 24 at Manchester Community College. Photo/American Red Cross

MANCHESTER, NH – Aiden Fournier is looking forward to giving blood for the first time this week, and he won’t have to skip class to do it.

Fournier, 18, a student at Manchester Community College (MCC) where the blood drive is being held, signed up as soon as he heard about the drive. He said his mother has donated and his older sister has attempted to. Fournier said he is excited to give blood “because I could potentially save a life.”

MCC, Located at 1066 Front Street, has hosted the Red Cross for blood drives in the past. Donation appointments for this drive are open 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Thursday, April 24. Openings are every 15 minutes for regular blood donations, and by the hour for Power Red appointments. This is a lifesaving event open to everyone.

Blood donations are relatively quick and easy. There is a list of medications and conditions that will disqualify donors from giving. That list can be found on the Red Cross website and is given to donors before an appointment. Donors must be over 110 pounds and above 17 years of age without parental consent. Donations must be eight weeks apart to allow time for recovery.

Before an appointment donors should be well hydrated and eat foods rich in iron. They will be given a fingerstick to determine if iron levels are high enough to be accepted. Blood pressure and pulse will also be taken. After an appointment, donors will receive a donor card, listing name and blood type for future donations.

Power Red donations are blood donations that collect concentrated red blood cells and return plasma and platelets to the donor. The process takes longer than regular blood donations, so opportunities to give are in hour increments. Female donors must be 19 years old, 5’5” and weigh over 150 pounds. Male donors must be 17 years old, 5’1” and weigh over 130 pounds.

Fears of blood donation are normal. Many are afraid of needles or the effects of giving so much blood at one time. Even regular donors can face fears with each donation. Breathing techniques such as box breathing can help you keep your pulse low and make donation easier. For some people, it helps to remember why they are giving – to save lives. MCC student Paul Howell has given blood more than 30 times in his life, some of those while in the military. “Any chance I have to give back, I take it,” he says.

The Manchester branch of the Red Cross has a donation center at 425 Reservoir Ave, Manchester NH. There are openings for scheduled donations every day of the week. There are also often events at other locations. To schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org. Visit the Red Cross website to learn more about your blood type and why you should donate. If you do not qualify for a blood donation, the Red Cross also welcomes monetary donations at the Donate tab on their website.

— Aiden Fournier is the writer’s brother.

Nick Ruggiero and Vincent Bellorado are students at Manchester Community College and are participating in the Ink Link News Inkubator Program.

Note: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the student author and do not reflect the opinions or endorsements of any affiliated or mentioned high school or college.

The Inkubator program is aimed at nurturing and growing New Hampshire’s local journalism ecosystem – support for educators, opportunities for students and pathways for future journalists, artists and creators. And beyond that, we want to engage our community in this process because together, we rise. Click here to make a tax-deductible contribution to the Inkubator. (Want to see Ink Link deliver community news to your town? We’d like that, too – and we can do it with your support. Ask us how.