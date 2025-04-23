April 26: NH Roller Derby’s righteous, raucous home-opener will give you something to shout about

Advertisement for the derby’s upcoming home opener this weekend. (Photos by Stonewall Photography, poster by Jeneration Creations)

MANCHESTER, NH – Strap up your skates and grease your elbows for the slam of Manchester’s very own raucous roller derby this summer! New Hampshire Roller Derby (NHRD) [not to be confused with another local skating counterpart Granite State Roller Derby based in Concord] has existed to dominate the track since incorporating in 2007 as a recognized 501c3 nonprofit. Boasting both an A and B travel team, alongside locally-based home teams and plenty of rookies still finding their place in the mix, NHRD has fostered a bountifully joyous community of individuals from all walks of life, enjoying, engaging, and breaking a sweat as they become part of the All-American pastime of good ol’ fashioned team sports.

As the world seems to shift hauntingly toward a domination of digitalization, where many adults seem to find their day-to-day lives consistent with increasing shareholder value and producing deliverables, the folks in NHRD retain a delightfully unique offering for grown folks: a personable hub of lively athleticism, company, meaningful connection and camaraderie.

A cute group photo of all the teams. Photo/New Hampshire Roller Derby

There is a sense of brilliant nostalgia to be found in watching the players lacing up their skates on the benches of the Manchester Ballers Association bleachers; all of their smiling faces and bright chattering conversation indicative of the same sheer excitement and delight for the game some of us may have last felt all the way back in our Tee Ball days. It is clear to any bystander, including the newcomers slowly trickling in for NHRD’s yearly informational Rookie Camp, that the team is a true source of happiness for its players. Creating and upholding a space for women, transgender, intersex, and gender expansive athletes, especially those in their adulthood has created a boon for a great many skaters to find a faction and purpose of their own.

Newcomers settling into Rookie Camp. Photo/Amara Phelps

As someone who’s personal knowledge of the roller derby up until this point had begun with birthday parties at the local Remix skate rink and ends with the 2009 Elliot Page movie “Whip It,” I was more than pleased to become acquainted with the inner workings of the high impact game under the sideline tutelage of Coach and derby mom Irate Pirate. (A delightful quirk of the roller derby community is that of the simplistic and iconic “derby name,” an alias used by teammates on and off the track intended for easy communication during the intense game. NHRD contains a great many hilarious and creative names; some of which are suggested by others and some which are self-selected.)

Experienced players sharing knowledge with the newbies. Photo/Amara Phelps

Each game, also sometimes referred to as a bout, consists of two 30-minute periods. These two periods can be full of an infinite number of “jams” – an opportunity for teams to score points that can last up to two minutes (think of it akin to a down in football.) Each team sends five players to the track; four blockers (who do precisely just that: try their darndest to block out the opposing team) and one jammer, who acts as the point scorer for their team. The Jammer, whose helmet is marked for easy audience participation with a nice big star, has one goal: to break free from the group of blockers (referred to as “the Pack”) and lap their opponents; gaining one point for each oppositional Blocker they pass upon their return. The first Jammer to break out of the cluster earns the title of “Lead Jammer,” giving them the right to stop the jam whenever they’d like in order to thwart their opponents from scoring, or to free themselves from a sticky situation. The games, which do allow for full physical slammin’ contact between players, get rowdy and rambunctious, always keeping both players and audiences on their toes. Some games are deadlocked in competition, with only 15 or 20 points scored; others can climb all the way into the 200 and 300 point range.

Even with such seemingly simple ground rules to operate by, within just a few moments of observation it is easy to find yourself enamored by the fast-paced action and cunning strategy involved. Observing your favorite Blockers, you can imagine the gears moving within their mind; deftly maneuvering on eight wheels to twist and fold, allowing passage for their own teammates while becoming rigid walls of protective force against the opposing team. Jammers have to shuck and jive through the track like lightning, and process decisions even quicker; what is the best lane of travel, and is it worth it to push onward for more points or quit before the other team catches up? Referees weave deftly around it all, monitoring rules and regulations, whipping players into the penalty box thereby shaking up the lineup.

With drinks and snacks in hand, the derby provides a unique experience for spectators, combining the straightforward strategy and team mechanics of All-American classics like football with the rough and tumble high energy of cutting-edge contact from hockey or rugby. Throw the whole thing on wheels, add a brew and a bite in your hand on the sidelines and it is clear to see how the New Hampshire Roller Derby has upheld such stature within the community over more than 18 years.

The glimmering star power and individuality of their cast of skaters is sure to bring a certain spark to the New Hampshire Roller Derby as well. They showcase the inner mantra of the sport, which is that the derby truly holds a space for each and every human being; coming from all walks of life, creeds and colors, and even ages – with players ranging from 18 to their oldest player on skates at 55. Two skaters, jammer Josie Sparks and blocker Michelle Obammer, shared their experience finding their footing in derby and the joys of being apart of the team.

“I used to skate in my house,” says Josie with a laugh, sharing that she feels she’s practically had roller skates strapped to her feet since she was just a kid. She’s been apart of the league since late 2022, when she originally joined in with Concord’s Granite State Roller Derby team. She feels like her greatest difficultly in joining the league has come from the attempt to separate what she had innately known about skating with the rules, regulations and strategy of the game and her team.

A NHRD ‘Jammer” pictured with the pink star helmet, collides with an opposing ‘Blocker’, who’s wearing the purple stripe. (Photo: Sara McLaughlin Photography) Both teams running drills with their coach. Photo/Amara Phelps Officials circled up to talk shop before a bout. Photo/Todd Grzywacz of Stonewall Photography Skaters high fiving fans, coaches, and opposing teammates all gerared up for a bout. Photo/Todd Grzywacz of Stonewall Photography Players practicing drills. Photo/Amara Phelps

“It’s learning so much form, not only in your body but even in your head,” Josie says. Her favorite part of roller derby is joining the great, expansive network on connection it brings. “You just feel connected, there’s love from everyone; even the other teams.”

Michelle also started young, growing up skating at rinks with her family and friends.

“I wanted to do it sight unseen,” says Michelle, who’s been part of the team since the fall of 2019. She, too, faced difficulty in adapting to the new ideas and physicality required of her within the derby. “I had skated a lot before, but I learned it was all in bad form. I basically had to relearn.”

New Hampshire Roller Derby makes even that task uniquely simple though – just steps away, where Rookie Camp is still being held, a coach can be heard bellowing, “We teach you everything you could need to know- how to stop and how to start, how to stand; we teach you how to fall down.”

Players are honed on a variety of skills, even including those off the track. “We always need people who can keep track of the score, people who can time the penalties,” says Irate Pirate.

Skater Pell Mell feels herself up to the challenge. In fact, it’s what she enjoys about being a part of derby.

“I enjoy the tangible skill building of it; forcing myself to change and grow. It gives me the push to show up, to belong and be apart of something,” says Pell Mell. She started skating two years ago purely for her own enjoyment as a visitor at Roller Kingdom before she figured it made sense to move into something more permanent. “I felt like I didn’t fit into other sports. But the derby finds a place for you.”

She greatly enjoys the social aspect of it too, hanging out with friends and teammates. As chair of the rookie welcoming committee, she jokes with the crowd of newcomers, “I promise the people here are friendly. They’re just awkward.”

Many derby players are wives and partners, mothers and parents, and professionals alike. Skater Jagged Little Kill, whom her coaches have dubbed “most improved,” began her derby career with a partner and a child at home, having never even been on skates before she joined in 2022. “Skating gets me out of my head,” she says. “There’s always more skills to learn. Practice makes progress, and progress is success.”

Jagged Little Kill during a bout. Photo/Miasara Photography

Now serving as captain of the Cherry Bombs (NHRD travel B team) as well as the chair of their fundraising committee, Kill is proud of her commitment and dedication to her team. “I started a full contact sport at 35,” she declares with a chuckle. To her, derby is all about the people. “Derby is a community, even between other teams. You’re only adversaries when you are on the track.” Looking around at her teammates, Kill bursts into a radiant smiles. “They’re my closest friends!”

Even from one evening spent in their company, it is clear to see that the New Hampshire Roller Derby not only provides high energy, rowdy entertainment and sportsmanship to the masses, but also provides its players and community with an eccentric space and people of their own. Always looking to expand their following of spectating fans as well as growing their ranks of skaters, NHRD hold all of their home season games at the JFK Coliseum right at 303 Beech St. in Manchester. With their season opener double header on April 26, the derby has three more home games this season on May 31, June 21 and July 19. They welcome any and all newcomers to join the party and play either on the rink or the sidelines. Check out nhrollerderby.com for more information!