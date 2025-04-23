April 28: Daytime work at Bedford tolls will make way for new all-electronic tolling set-up

Coming soon(ish) to the Bedford tolls: AET or all-electronic toll set-up.



BEDFORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin the first phase of new construction work on the F.E. Everett Turnpike Northbound and Southbound at the Bedford Tolls starting Monday, April 28, 2025, through June 15, 2025.

Weather permitting, construction crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 am and 4:00 pm and will require the use of lane closures. They will begin constructing temporary widenings on Northbound and Southbound, just north of the existing toll booth. These temporary widenings will allow traffic to be temporarily relocated to the outside of the roadway. With traffic in this configuration, construction crews can begin constructing permanent drainage, barrier, pavement and the concrete roadway containing the sensors for the future AET gantry in the median area. Once this phase of construction is complete, the toll gantry can be erected and begin collecting tolls while the existing toll both plaza is decommissioned and removed.

Message boards, uniformed officers, traffic control devices, and smart work zone devices will be used to direct the traveling public. Motorists are encouraged to sign up for free, real-time traffic related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/.

The 16100 project in Bedford consists of converting the existing traditional tollbooth plaza on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford to All Electronic Tolling (AET) Facilities. AET will allow for a continuous stream of vehicles at highway speeds, capturing the fee from an overhead gantry system. R.S. Audley of Bow, NH is the general contractor of this $16 million project, which is scheduled for completion in the Fall of 2027.