April 3 Planning Board: Proposal for a new mixed-use building downtown

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, April 3 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

SP2025-005: 37-45 Manchester Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for four new residential dwelling units in an existing mixed-use building with 2 commercial uses and 11 residential dwelling units.

SP2025-007: 516 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the razing of the former Murphy’s diner, for a proposed 6-story, mixed-use building. The building includes 9,600 sq. ft. of first floor commercial space, up to 50 residential units on floors 2-6, and at least 19 sub-surface parking spaces.

SP2025-008: 875 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the addition of an external dumpster enclosure, including a grease trap, for commercial restaurant use at 73 Hanover Street, to be located along the landscaped strip at the corner of Nutfield Lane and Londonderry Lane.

SP2025-009: 73 Hanover Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a site plan application to amend a previously approved site plan (SP2021-016) for changes to the proposed refuse service represented for the restaurant and residential uses. The commercial restaurant tenant proposes to occupy the existing refuse room allocated to residential tenants.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, March 20 for a business meeting. The following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

SP2025-003, CU2025-004, & CU2025-005: 2060 Brown Avenue, Applications approved.

2060 Brown Avenue, Applications approved. S2025-003: 232 Mast Road, Application approved.

232 Mast Road, Application approved. S2025-004 & SP2025-004: 329 Front Street, Applications approved.