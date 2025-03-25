April 4-5: Palace Theatre’s first-ever NH Short Play Fest – 6 plays in one night at The Rex

First-ever NH Short Play Festival is April 4-5 at The Rex Theatre

MANCHESTER, NH – The Palace Theatre is trying something completely different – staging its first-ever New Hampshire Short Play Festival, taking place at the Rex Theater on Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5, 2025. This groundbreaking event, presented by Kanteres Real Estate, marks the first short play festival of its kind in New Hampshire.

The festival will showcase six outstanding plays selected as finalists from a nationwide submission process. These short plays, ranging in genres from comedy and romance to social commentary, will be staged over two nights, with each play running approximately 10 to 15 minutes. This unique event celebrates diverse voices and offers a platform for new playwrights to present their work in front of a live audience.

Finalists:

“The College Game” By George Kelly



Speed Dating By Curt Strickland



Marriage Counseling on Valentine’s Day By William Zolla II



Glass Child By Sharisse Zeroonian



The Final Stop By Jack Wickens



Bob in 4B Bruce Deveau



Following Saturday night’s performances a distinguished panel of judges will award the first annual “Astro” trophy to the playwright of the best play, while the audience will also have a chance to weigh in, voting for their favorite play to determine the “Audience Favorite” award.

Tickets for the NH Short Play Festival are available for $20 and can be purchased at palacetheatre.org. Pick your night and don’t miss this exciting opportunity to experience the best in new, dynamic theater in the heart of New Hampshire.

CLICK FOR TICKETS Event Details: Dates: Friday, April 4, 2025 and Saturday, April 5, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 and Saturday, April 5, 2025 Location: Rex Theater, 23 Amherst St, Manchester, NH

Rex Theater, 23 Amherst St, Manchester, NH Tickets: $20

$20 Tickets Available: palacetheatre.org

Join us for an evening of innovation, talent, and excitement as we celebrate the first-ever NH Short Play Festival!