April overdose report: Lower overall opioid overdose totals in both Manchester + Nashua

Chris Stawasz, regional director for American Medical Response. Courtesy/AMR

AMR medics responded to a total of 41 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua and Manchester during April 2025; 28 were in Manchester and 13 in Nashua.

Four of the April opioid ODs were suspected opioid OD deaths. All four of them occurred in Manchester.

April continued the trend of significantly lower overall opioid overdose totals in both communities, 23% below the rolling 12-month average. By comparison, last April there were 81 suspected opioid ODs between the two communities including 7 deaths.

There were no suspected opioid related deaths in Nashua during April however Nashua continues to have more suspected opioid related deaths than Manchester does year to date.

In their last update, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported that Xylazine & Carfentanil were both present and contributory in over a dozen drugs deaths in NH in 2024. Increasingly now mixed with illicit Fentanyl, Xylazine’s powerful sedative properties complicate EMS providers treatment of suspected opioid overdoses. It is undetectable to medics and Narcan does not reverse its effect. When present, it requires a significant additional & prolonged effort to maintain an effective respiratory status on a victim.

MANCHESTER APRIL 2025

Suspected opioid ODs – 28

Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 4

14% of the suspected opioid ODs in Manchester were fatal in April.

NASHUA APRIL 2025

Suspected opioid ODs – 13

Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 0

0% of the suspected opioid ODs in Nashua were fatal in April.

Please keep in mind that due to the nature of the opioid epidemic and its clear history of unpredictability, it is always possible that the trend of lower numbers could quickly change. It is common to see different varieties of illicit poly substances appear without warning. Many can be highly lethal or require alternative approaches for successful lifesaving treatment. These seemingly marked statistical improvements by no means signal that the opioid epidemic is ‘under control’ or close to elimination. With Narcan now widely available and free, it is highly likely that many overdoses are continuing to occur, but without 9-1-1 intervention. There is improvement in the number of lives being lost, which is most important.

In NH, anyone can seek substance use disorder treatment by accessing the NH Doorway program 24/7. To access the NH Doorway program, call 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night, or visit www.thedoorway.nh.gov. If you believe someone is overdosing call 9-1-1 immediately.

To help prevent death, it is critical that people who use illicit drugs do not use them alone and have Narcan readily available. Narcan is available throughout New Hampshire at most pharmacies. It is available free of charge from local public health departments & any NH Doorway location. It is completely safe and easy to administer. Narcan is now available over the counter, meaning it is available without a prescription to anyone.

Please feel free to share this information. As always, if anyone has any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at [email protected]

Below: Data Charts