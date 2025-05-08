April showers bring May flowers, May showers bring Fisher Cat doubleheaders

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH – Pregame showers soaked Delta Dental Stadium and prevented the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-17) and Hartford Yard Goats (17-11) from Thursday night’s action. The game will be made up in doubleheader fashion on Saturday, May 10 at Delta Dental Stadium, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:05 PM EDT.

Any ticket to Thursday’s game can be exchanged for any 2025 regular season home game, based on availability. Tickets for Saturday’s game between the Fisher Cats and Yard Goats at Delta Dental Stadium are good for entry to both games.