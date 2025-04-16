April 23 + 24: Community listening sessions to be held on the future of SolutionHealth

Elliot Health System in Manchester is part of Solution Health.



MANCHESTER, NH – Two public information sessions will be held to discuss the proposed disaffiliation of Southern New Hampshire Health, Elliot Health System, and Home Health & Hospice Care from SolutionHealth.

When and Where:

Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025 at 6 p.m. Manchester Health Department 1528 Elm Street, Manchester, NH

Thursday, April 24th, 2025 at 6 p.m. Nashua High School South Auditorium 36 Riverside Street, Nashua, NH

Why:

SolutionHealth is comprised of Elliot Health System, Southern New Hampshire Health, and Home Health & Hospice Care (HHHC). SolutionHealth began with a vision of integrating services across Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health, and in 2022, welcomed Home Health & Hospice Care to the organization.

Over the past seven years, our organizations have learned a great deal about our ability to integrate each of the three healthcare systems into a regionally coordinated delivery system. At this time, we have recognized that the three organizations cannot be integrated in a way that enhances their missions.

Under consideration is the proposed disaffiliation of Elliot Health System, Southern New Hampshire Health, and Home Health & Hospice Care from SolutionHealth, returning the three healthcare organizations to independent, board-governed institutions.

There is still much to be done before final decisions are made about the future of SolutionHealth, including the public listening sessions. Timing for final decisions, which engages the Charitable Trusts Unit, is to be determined. The organizations are working collaboratively to ensure our communities continue to be well served.

Regarding staff, while these changes may result in evolving some roles, teams, and processes, these changes will be thoughtful and aimed at strengthening our individual abilities to positively impact our communities. Importantly, our clinical services are already provided by each entity independently and are not impacted by the governance questions being addressed by our Boards.

Elliot Health System, Southern New Hampshire Health, and Home Health & Hospice Care have provided the absolute highest quality care to our communities for more than 130 years. That longevity remains rooted in a deep sense of responsibility for continuously improving how they serve local families, friends, and neighbors. Regardless of any change, Southern New Hampshire Health, Home Health & Hospice Care, and Elliot Health System are committed to continuing to provide high-quality healthcare to their local communities both now, and well into the future.

Details: The free, open session will include:

Opening remarks to set the context for decision-making and conversation

A discussion on the future of each organization

An open forum for community questions and feedback

Community members unable to attend in person can submit feedback through info.solutionhealth.org. We welcome advanced comments and questions through the same form.