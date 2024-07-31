Are they ‘real’ or are they a tribute band? We love ’em both!

O P I N I O N

BOOMER LIFE

by Annette Kurman

Rick and I have attended many, many concerts over the decades. Our preference is to see the original band. You know, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, The Who. We saw those guys back in the day when we were, um, 20 to 40 years younger and could tolerate the traffic to and from the stadiums, the Boston Garden, and other large outdoor venues like that one in Mansfield that is always changing its name. It was fun, it was an experience. And even earlier, if you went to concerts in the ’70s, you may remember not-very-fondly standing in line at specific locations to buy tickets in person from Ticketron.

Now, even if you hop online at the exact time tickets go on sale, unless you’re willing to drop, say, $500 a ticket for VIP seating, you may be sitting way, way back and more or less watching the concert on those Jumbotrons.

But we still see “our” bands live in Gilford, Nashua, Laconia, the Seacoast, and elsewhere in Southern New Hampshire: Justin Hayward, the Beach Boys with Mike Love, John Lodge, John Fogerty, and Southside Johnny. It seems that as they age — and we grow older, too — their audience may be less likely to want to schlep and hassle with a large venue and we are affronted at costly ticket prices when we paid, say, $7.50 to see Springsteen in 1975. And let’s face it, as we Boomers and the generation of many of our favorite bands (the “quiet” generation) age, there are going to be fewer of us to see them; thus, the smaller venues. (OK, Bruce is 75). I recall seeing the Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan back in the day at large venues last century and now they play at smaller venues. Yay!

Bruce in the U.S.A.

For us, one of the factors is that we often spend more time leaving a venue than we spend being entertained. Too much hassle at our age.

So we have added tribute bands to our concert-going ventures. Some groups have many, many tribute bands, such as the Allman Brothers (I found 15 tribute bands), the Grateful Dead (more than 16 tribute bands), Johnny Cash (I found 8 tribute bands), the Rolling Stones (I found 11 tribute bands), and of course the Beatles (more than 24 tribute bands). And some of these bands are pretty darn good! If you’re seeing a band where, if you close your eyes, you can imagine it’s the real thing, we’ll go!

But back to the authentic bands: Just this summer we’ve seen Mike Love and the Beach Boys, John Fogerty, and Dave Mason in Gilford, John Lodge in Nashua, Justin Hayward in Derry, and Stephen Stills in Laconia.

Included in our “tribute band” parade, we just saw “Bruce in the U.S.A.” (Guess who that’s a tribute band for?) and we will be seeing No Static (Steeley Dan, 17 tribute bands), Eaglemania (16 tribute bands), and Croce (the son) sings Croce (the dad). I found 6 Croce tribute bands. We’ve also seen The Weight (The Band tribute band), Ring of Fire (Johnny Cash), Satisfaction (Rolling Stones — didn’t’ care for them), and the Rod Stewart tribute.

John Lodge from Moody Blues.

What is funny to me is that in checking out the Top 10 tribute bands, and we’ve seen nary a one! Starting at #10: The Best Boston Tribute Band (remember Boston?); #9: The Rocket Queens (Guns and Roses Tribute); #8: Cubensis (Grateful Dead); #7: Arrival from Sweeden (Abba Tribute Act); #6: Iron Maidens (Iron Maiden); #5: Zep-La (Led Zeppelin); #4: Brit Floyd (Pink Floyd); #3: Britain’s’ Finest (The Beatles); #2: E5C4P3 Escape (Journey); #1: Bohemian Queen (Queen).

And don’t forget tribute bands for Michael Bublé, Earth, Wind and Fire, the Carpenters, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Elvis, Prince, Billy Joel, Elton John, David Bowie, Neil Young, Jethro Tull, Tina Turner, the Beach Boys, Pat Benetar, The Cranberries (really?), the Bee Gees, J. Geils Band, Fleetwood Mac, Chicago, Michael Jackson, and The Doors.

And then there are the bands and their tributes I never was a fan of: Live Wire (AC/DC), The Atomic Punks (Van Halen); Nervana (Nirvana), Alcoholica (Metallica); Dissectional (Tool); Just Like Priest (Judas Priest), Train, Billy Idol, KISS, Rush, and Heart.

I’d be surprised if there wasn’t a popular band that didn’t have a “tribute”!

So although original members of our favorite bands may come and have “gone,” we can all attend our favorite group’s tribute band, close our eyes, and listen. Have fun!

Annette Kurman can be reached at annette.kurman@gmail.com

You can catch up with the BOOMER LIFE archives here.