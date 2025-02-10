Arrest made in Feb. 4 Granite State Credit Union robbery; suspect released on PR bail

Left, Jesse Hippolite arrest photo, MPD. Center and right, images provided by police following the Feb. 4 bank robbery at Granite State Credit Union.

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a man on probation for three previous bank robbery convictions in connection with a Feb. 4 bank robbery.

Jesse Hippolite, 37, was arrested Feb. 7 at his home and charged with robbery (felony). Hippolite has three previous bank robbery convictions out of New York State and was on federal probation at the time of this robbery. He was released on PR bail. Manchester Police spokesperson Heather Hamel explained that because Hippolite was on federal probation, a detention order is required before someone can be detained.

On February 4, 2025 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Granite State Credit Union at 1415 Elm St., for a bank robbery. Police learned that a man entered the credit union carrying a shopping bag and wearing a scarf over his face. He gave the teller a note and put cash in the bag before leaving the credit union.