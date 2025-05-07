Arts Build Community needs you: Help make the 2025 Community Canvas Mural Festival happen

MANCHESTER, NH — Arts Build Community (ABC) announces the return of its Community Canvas Mural Festival, happening August 7–17, 2025. This 10-day celebration will once again transform the walls of downtown Manchester into living, breathing works of art—created in collaboration with the community.

BUT THEY CAN’T DO IT WITHOUT YOU!

Support That Makes a Statement ABC has launched a $100,000 community fundraising campaign to support artist stipends, supplies, and free programming. Individuals and Corporate sponsors are invited to give and partner at all levels, from mural sponsorships to community engagement activations. Sponsor perks include: VIP mural tour with founder + featured artists

Prominent logo placement on signage, mural maps, and digital materials

5 dedicated social media shout-outs and IG Live coverage

Logo in festival recap video + thank-you gift packages

Branded swag in community welcome bags “Our sponsors and donors don’t just fund art—they become part of the story,” says Chase. “This is perfect for brands that value engagement, creativity, and real connection. We’re all about weaving the community into the experience.” This community built around Community Canvas is one of compassion, individuality, and connection.”

Artists and installation sites will be announced in early July, but the initial activities are kicking off June 16 with workshops and events leading up to the main festival in August. The Fourth installment of this program will bring together local, regional, and national artists to create up to ten large-scale murals, immersive art installations, and hands-on creative activations. Alongside the artmaking, the festival will feature artist talks, youth paint days, storytelling events, mural tours, and a closing block party.

“Public art is most powerful when it brings people together,” says ABC Founder James Chase. “This festival is about more than murals—it’s about spreading inspiration, joy, and connection. Our goal is to create spaces where people feel seen, heard, and part of something bigger than themselves.” Artists will engage with community members throughout the week—hosting listening sessions, leading workshops, and incorporating local voices into every piece. The result: murals that don’t just decorate walls but reflect the people who live behind them. “We’re not just adding paint to walls— we’re building relationships, fostering dialogue, and mentoring emerging artists,” says Chase. “When we say ‘Arts Build Community,’ we mean it.”

New in 2025: Community Art Wall Experience

This year introduces an expanded Community Art Wall, one of the festival’s most interactive and beloved features. Sponsored by local businesses, this activation invites attendees to contribute to a collaborative mural in real time.

“It’s a space for hands-on creative expression,” says Chase. “You don’t need to be an artist to participate—just show up and make your mark. At the end, our sponsors get to take home the final piece—a one-of-a-kind artwork infused with the spirit of the city.”

“Arts Build Community and the festival continues to evolve each year in response to economic, cultural and societal shifts in the city,” says Founder James Chase. “From stimulating walkability and improving public safety to engaging youth and encouraging civic pride, our committee felt it was important to bring more activation to the community over several weeks.”

Photo/Sanico Denaut

Join the Movement

Whether you’re a business, nonprofit, or individual, there’s a place for you in the Community Canvas. With each brushstroke and story shared, Manchester becomes more vibrant, more united through the power of art.

About Arts Build Community Arts Build Community is a grassroots initiative that builds connected, empowered communities through shared, arts-based experiences led by artists, storytellers, and culture bearers. The Community Canvas Mural Program uplifts underrepresented voices, reflects community stories, and fosters belonging through public art.