Local Muslims gathered June 6 at JFK Coliseum in Manchester to celebrate Eid al-Adha. Photo/Romal Shinwary

MANCHESTER, NH – Friday morning a number of Muslims and immigrants in the city gathered at JFK Coliseum to celebrate the first official day of Eid al-Adha (June 6-9) , known as the festival of sacrifice. Eid is a major Islamic festival celebrated twice a year, a time to celebrate, reflect, and spend time with family and friends.

Although many who came together said they were unable to celebrate Eid the way they are used to, due to being far from their homelands, they are still grateful for the security they enjoy in New Hampshire and remain hopeful for a brighter future for their children.

Some immigrants who had come to participate in the Eid prayer Friday morning expressed the main differences – that in their homelands, the holiday traditionally includes the gathering of extended family and close friends, and ritual sacrifice to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son.

Ebada from Bangladesh said her wish for all Muslims and her own friends and relatives during this holiday is that they have a “wonderful Eid filled with peace, joy, and full of love. May Allah bless you,” she said.

Abbas, from Sudan, came to pray. He noted that in his country the spirit of the holiday feels much different.

“Everybody wakes up early in the morning wearing new clothes and preparing for Eid prayers with specific places for women and men to pray,” Abbas said. “After prayer most of people bring candy, fruit and food and celebrate the Eid. And after praying, we go to each other’s homes and celebrate. I really miss my family – my brother, my sister, my whole family – here today.”

Another worshipper originally from India said Eid for him means a time of being happy and sharing love between family and friends. “But I also miss our family, relatives and friends and I hope they all have a wonderful Eid, with happiness, peace and love.”

Mughis, who originally is from Sudan and joined in Friday’s prayers, said he has been living in Manchester for 20 years.

“Allhamdullah (praise be to God) I haven’t missed any Juma (Friday prayers). Today we are here for the Eid prayer celebration. We have a big Muslim community here and I pray for all Muslims to be safe and I pray for Gaza, Sudan and for all humanity around the world to be safe,” he said.

Mughis sends money home to his family as he can, as so many of the people in Sudan need assistance.

“We are happy and safe here but I hope to celebrate Eid with our hole family in Sudan one day soon. We hope for peace all around the world,” he said.

Traditions and customs around Eid vary from country to country. There are two Eid celebrations throughout the year, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. In addition to performing the Eid prayer, wearing new clothes, visiting each other’s homes to exchanging greetings, and— depending on their financial capacity — preparing food and fruits to host guests, these Muslim holidays are considered joyful and festive occasions.

In addition to celebrating, Eid al-Adha also focuses on compassion and helping the poor.

Eid al-Adha continues through June 9.