Aug. 16: 2nd Annual Shhhake It Off Silent/Headphone Dance Party at Auburn Pitts

Last year’s silent headphone dance party was a blast.

AUBURN, NH – Are you looking for a fun Saturday night out? Something that doesn’t require dressing up or spending a bunch of money? Join Granite State Generosity at the Auburn Pitts Aug. 16 for our Shhake It Off Silent/Headphone dance party sponsored by 400 Conejos Tequila! Tickets in advance are $20 ($25 at the door). All proceeds will help Granite State Generosity achieve their mission of helping people in NH who are battling illness and/or living with disabilities. Tickets can be purchased at www.GSGNH.org.

You may be wondering, “what is a silent/headphone dance party?” It’s a whole lotta fun! When you arrive you will be given a pair of three-channel headphones. Throughout the night there will be three different playlists playing simultaneously. YOU are in control of what you are listening, dancing and singing to. The catch is – everyone else has headphones on too – so they don’t know what you are jamming out to! Don’t like a song that’s playing? Switch channels/DJ’s. Wonder why your friend looks like they might be doing the Dougie? Surf through the other two headphone channels and try to catch up with their moves! Not into dance parties? This is something you still need to see in action and experience – it’s a completely silent dance party!

Come have a few beverages by the fire, throw some horseshoes, check out a few supporting liquor/beer samplings, grab a snack, and hang out…maybe the music will tickle those dancing toes!

Granite State Generosity hosts several community fundraising events, annually. We hope that you join us in a fun evening that will help people in the New Hampshire who need it most! Come out and enjoy yourself and help us spread the word that Granite State Generosity and it’s supporters, are here to help! Event Details: Who: 21+

What: Silent Dance Party/Yard Games/ Bonfire

Where: The Auburn Pits, 167 Rockingham Road, Auburn

When: Saturday, August 16, 7 -11:30 p.m.