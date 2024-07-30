Aug. 16: ‘Shhake it Off’ silent headphone disco dance party at Auburn Pitts

AUBURN, NH – Are you looking for a fun Friday night out? Something that doesn’t require dressing up or spending a bunch of money? Join Granite State Generosity at the Auburn Pitts for our Shhake It Off Silent/Headphone dance party on Friday, August 16, 7 – 11:30 p.m.

If you purchase tickets in advance, they are just $20 ($25 at the door). All proceeds will help Granite State Generosity achieve their mission of helping people in NH who are battling illness and/or living with disabilities. Tickets can be purchased at www.GSGNH.org.

You may be wondering, “what is a silent/headphone dance party?” It’s a whole lotta fun! When you arrive you will be given a pair of three-channel headphones. Throughout the night we will have three different playlists playing simultaneously. YOU are in control of what you are listening, dancing and singing to. The catch is – everyone else has headphones on too – so they don’t know what you are jamming out to! Don’t like a song thats playing? Switch channels/DJ’s. Wonder why your friend looks like they might be doing the Dougie? Surf through the other two headphone channels and try to catch up with their moves! Not into dance parties? This is something you still need to see in action and experience – it’s a completely silent dance party!

Come have a few adult beverages by the fire, throw some horseshoes, check out a few supporting liquor/beer samplings, grab a snack, and hang out…maybe the music will tickle those dancing toes!

Granite State Generosity hosts several community fundraising events, annually. We hope that you join us in a fun evening that will help people in the New Hampshire who need it most! Come out and enjoy yourself and help us spread the word that Granite State Generosity and it’s supporters, are here to help!

Event Details: