Aug. 2: Service Credit Union’s annual ‘Pack a Pack’ school supply drive – drop-off at WMUR studios

MANCHESTER, NH – Service Credit Union and WMUR are partnering with the New Hampshire Food Bank and the Boys and Girls Clubs of New Hampshire for the eighth-annual Pack-A-Pack drive. In addition to online donations, drop-off donations will be accepted in both Portsmouth and Manchester on Friday, August 2.

“No student should have to go without the essentials they need for their education,” said Jaime Yates, Assistant Vice President of Community Development at Service Credit Union. “After shifting to online donations only for a few years, we are excited to once again give people the opportunity to donate bags and supplies in person, at a location that’s convenient for them. With the help of our community, our goal is to lighten the financial burden for families and provide children with the tools they need to start the school year off right,” she added.

Donors can make a monetary donation or select items from a wish list at servicecu.org/packapack. A list of requested items for in-person donations is also available at servicecu.org/packapack.

Service Credit Union will accept donations on Friday, August 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its Portsmouth headquarters, 3003 Lafayette Road, while WMUR Studios will accept donations on the same date and time at 100 South Commercial St. in Manchester.

Bags will be packed later in the month by Service Credit Union volunteers and distributed by the Boys & Girls Clubs of New Hampshire. The goal this year is to reach 4,000 students with back packs and essential supplies.