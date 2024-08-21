Aug. 29: Virtual info session on forensic psychiatric hospital construction project at NH Hospital site

Rendering of proposed forensic psychiatric hospital from DHHS presentation in July 2023.

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services (DAS), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and New Hampshire Hospital have announced the date and time for an information session on the forensic psychiatric hospital being built adjacent to NH Hospital.

The virtual information session will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2024. The meeting will be held on Microsoft Teams and can be accessed via Forensic Psychiatric Hospital Virtual Public Meeting. Members of the public will be invited to submit questions and comments during the meeting.

The session will provide an update to neighbors and the general public on the construction and timeline for the new 24-bed forensic psychiatric hospital. The forensic psychiatric hospital will create a setting for skilled psychiatric treatment in a safe, secure, and therapeutic environment for forensic patients. The information session will feature updates on the design for the new facility.

For more information on the proposed forensic hospital, please visit this DHHS special section on the project.