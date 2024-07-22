Aug. 3: Welcome Reception for Ukrainian members of Parliament at Stark Brewing

MANCHESTER, NH – The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire will bring an amazing opportunity to Manchester and the broader community. This unique, and fun, reception will provide you with the opportunity to meet with, talk to, and learn from five members of Ukraine’s Parliament at a community reception at Stark Mill Brewing in the city’s historic millyard.

On Saturday, August 3 this group will join local community members to share food, stories, and build connections focused around the ongoing war in Ukraine. You can join other globally minded people at this in-person event for the chance to talk and share. These global leaders will provide unique insights and firsthand knowledge of the war, its impact, and how U.S./NATO support has helped them defend their own freedom.

There will also be an opportunity to try some Ukrainian desserts, provided by NH residents of Ukraine, which will provide another opportunity not to be missed. Come and show your support for the people of Ukraine, talk with the community, and share in the camaraderie of others at Stark Mill Brewing in Manchester from 1 – 4 p.m.

Space is limited, so please be sure to register in advance.

Register Here