Aug. 9: Liberty House Luau fundraiser in support of transitional housing program

PORTSMOUTH, NH – Liberty House, a program of Catholic Charities NH, will host its first-ever Liberty House Luau on Saturday, August 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Service Credit Union (3003 Lafayette Rd.) in Portsmouth.

This tropical-themed fundraiser will feature Caribbean and Hawaiian/Tahitian-style music performances, hula dancers, live and silent auctions, a cash bar with signature cocktail options, and more tropical fun. Proceeds will benefit Liberty House, which provides a transitional housing program, community pantry, and other forms of support for New Hampshire veterans facing homelessness, post-traumatic stress, and other major life challenges.

“We’re excited to bring Liberty House’s mission of remembering, honoring, and supporting our veterans to the Seacoast,” said Ashley Kitchell, executive director of Liberty House. “It will be such a fun and memorable evening to give back to veterans in our community who need us most.”

To purchase tickets, please visit www.libertyhousenh.org/events or contact Stephanie Murphy at 603-669-7061 and/or [email protected].