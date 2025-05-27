Authorities launch ‘suspicious death’ investigation at Union Street address

Manchester police at the scene of a suspicious death investigation on Union Street.

MANCHESTER, NH – An investigation is underway into a suspicious death in the area of Union Street in Manchester on May 27.

The investigation was initiated after Manchester Police received a 911 call for assistance at a residence on Union Street on Tuesday. Responding officers discovered an adult male deceased inside an apartment.

Although the investigation is in its early stages, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the general public at this time. Union Street is closed between Merrimack and Laurel streets.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, pending the results of an autopsy.