Avelo adds non-stop service from MHT to and Charlotte’s Concord-Padgett airport

MANCHESTER, NH — Avelo Airlines on Nov. 8 launched exclusive nonstop service between Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) and Charlotte’s Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA), located just minutes from Charlotte, NC. Celebratory one-way fares start at $56*.

Avelo is the first and only airline offering nonstop service between Boston / Manchester and Charlotte / Concord. Beginning today, Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Travelers can book at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Using smaller airports in Manchester and Concord, with less crowds and shorter lines, means our Customers can save time and enjoy the most convenient route yet between New England and the Carolinas. We’re excited to bring our model for affordable, reliable travel to the places people want to fly, and connecting these regions via their most convenient airports makes a lot of sense.”

MHT Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. said, “MHT is excited to welcome our latest nonstop destination on Avelo Airlines to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, just outside Charlotte, North Carolina. This route gives New Hampshire travelers even more options when flying to the greater Charlotte area of North Carolina. Thank you to Avelo Airlines for continuing to invest in MHT and New Hampshire!”

Avelo has flown more than 53,000 Customers on over 400 flights since starting service in Manchester / Boston. With the addition of this new route to Charlotte / Concord (USA), Avelo serves four destinations from MHT: Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina (RDU); Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) and Orlando / Lakeland, Florida (LAL).

About Avelo

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One-third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.