Avelo Airlines adds 2 nonstop routes from MHT to the Carolinas in April 2025

Byline:
,
, , , ,
Avelo Airlines

MANCHESTER, NH– Manchester-Boston Regional  Airport announced on Wednesday that Avelo Airlines will be adding two new destinations from MHT in April 2025—Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR)  in South Carolina and Wilmington International Airport (ILM) in North Carolina. 

“The addition of Wilmington, NC, and Myrtle Beach, SC,  is fantastic news for the residents of New Hampshire and visitors from these  regions who seek to experience our world-class outdoor recreational amenities,” said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. “This expansion is a  significant milestone for the Airport, and we are appreciative of Avelo’s  continued growth in the Manchester market. This investment in our  community is a testament to New Hampshire’s robust regional economic  development foundation, which has driven exceptional demand for aviation  and a strong response to the Avelo brand.” 

Wilmington, known for its charming downtown area and proximity to the  Outer Banks, will be offered twice weekly starting April 3, 2025, with an  introductory rate of $59 each way. Avelo’s twice weekly flights to Myrtle Beach  will start on April 4, 2025, and will restore MHT’s nonstop connection to the  Grand Strand. 

“It is essential for the residents of our region to recognize the significance of  the Airport’s achievements in 2024,” Kitchens said. “We have successfully  attracted three new airlines and introduced 10 new nonstop destinations.  Additionally, our incumbent air carriers are expanding their capacity, making  it the perfect time for the community to choose their award-winning local  airport for their travel needs. The introduction of new services by low-fare airlines fosters market competition, driving fares lower for all passengers. Fast,  convenient, easy to navigate, and stress-free, Manchester-Boston Regional  Airport now offers nonstop service to 19 destinations and one-stop service to  over 250 destinations across the nation and around the globe.” 

In 2024, 6,250 passengers from MHT’s catchment area traveled to Wilmington,  North Carolina, with an average fare of $218 each way, plus government taxes.  In the same time period, 48,243 passengers traveled to Myrtle Beach, South  Carolina, with an average fare of $86 each way, plus taxes. Many opted to fly  out of other airports than MHT.  

“Thanks to Avelo, residents in Manchester now have a better choice when  traveling to both Wilmington and Myrtle Beach,” said Manchester Mayor Jay  Ruais. “Avoid the hassle of larger airports and the associated loss of time, and  fly nonstop to your destination from MHT on Avelo Airlines. Flying MHT on  these routes would help retain over $24 million in lost economic output within  New Hampshire and prevent $1.7 million in lost business profit, business  enterprise, and rooms and meals tax revenues generated by the businesses at  the Airport. Special thanks to airlines like Avelo who know a great opportunity  when they see one!” 

With the addition of these two new routes, Avelo will serve five nonstop  destinations from MHT, adding to Avelo’s current nonstop service to the  Research Triangle’s Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Charlotte’s  Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Central Florida’s Lakeland  International Airport (LAL).

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 