Avelo Airlines announces 2 new non-stop routes, MHT to Florida and North Carolina, $62 one-way

MANCHESTER, NH – As part of the largest expansion in company history, Avelo Airlines continues its growth in Manchester-Boston today with the airline’s announcement of new exclusive nonstop service this fall between Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) and Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA), located just minutes from Charlotte, and Central Florida’s Lakeland International Airport (LAL), conveniently located between Tampa and Orlando.

Beginning this fall, Avelo will operate these routes twice weekly utilizing Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft. Start dates and days of operation below. Avelo is offering very low, one-way fares starting at $62* from MHT. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Manchester – We’re growing again! We’re excited to continue growth in the Boston region and provide two new nonstop destinations to Charlotte / Concord and Central Florida’s Lakeland, showcasing Avelo’s low fares, travel-friendly convenience and industry-leading reliability. This exclusive nonstop service also makes exploring the abundance of experiences the Manchester-Boston area has to offer a fast and seamless journey for visitors.”

Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. said, “Avelo is growing again at MHT! These new routes to Lakeland, Florida, and Concord, North Carolina, give Granite Staters easy and affordable access to popular destinations such as Tampa, Orlando and Charlotte, without the traffic and hassle of flying into larger airports. The community has done a great job filling seats to Raleigh-Durham and Greenville-Spartanburg; this expansion is a direct result of that support. We need to keep supporting the service that Avelo is providing in the market. Avelo has many choices as to where their planes fly, and we are thankful that they chose to expand at MHT! Thank you, Avelo Airlines, for your continued support and commitment to MHT!”

New Avelo Routes at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT):

Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA) – Beginning Thursday, November 7 – Thursdays and Sundays

Orlando / Lakeland, Fla. (LAL) – Beginning Friday, October 25 – Mondays and Fridays

With the addition of these two new routes, Avelo will serve four nonstop destinations from MHT, joining Avelo’s current nonstop service to the Research Triangle’s Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and South Carolina’s Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP).