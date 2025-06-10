Ayotte nominates Caitlin Davis as new Education Commissioner

Caitlin Davis, a 15-year employee of the NH Department of Education, is Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s nominee for the next Education Commissioner, replacing Frank Edelblut.

CONCORD, NH – Gov. Kelly Ayotte on Tuesday announced she will nominate Director Caitlin Davis of the New Hampshire Department of Education for the state’s next Education Commissioner. Ayotte will present her nominee to the State Board of Education on Thursday.

“Our state has made incredible strides toward helping every student reach his or her full potential, and today, I am proud to announce Caitlin Davis as my choice to continue this progress as Commissioner of Education,” said Governor Kelly Ayotte. “Caitlin will ensure New Hampshire schools remain innovative and forward-thinking, support our fantastic teachers and public schools, and strive for the highest standards of academic achievement. Caitlin’s collaborative, data-driven approach will help us continue delivering a best-in-class education for all of New Hampshire’s students.”

“Caitlin has been steadfast in her commitment to helping educators understand Department operations and procedures, and stressing the importance of using quality data to support students,” added Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “She recently oversaw the successful implementation of a new, statewide student information system, and she was instrumental in the adoption of iPlatform, an online data dashboard that highlights student assessment performance, enrollment, attendance and more. Caitlin is a respected peer within the state’s education field and a pivotal member of our leadership team. We are proud to have this nomination from within our own pool of talented professionals.”

“I am honored to be nominated for this role and look forward to ensuring the department is well-run, transparent, and responsive to the needs of schools and students,” said Caitlin Davis. “New Hampshire is stronger when it has a collaborative educational landscape, high-quality public schools, diverse pathways, and commitment to local control – knowing that we’re better when working together.”

About Caitlin Davis, Governor Ayotte’s Nominee for Education Commissioner

Caitlin Davis is a respected state leader and public servant with a distinguished record of advancing collaboration, transparency, and accountability within New Hampshire’s education system. With extensive leadership experience in state agency operations, including most recently serving as Director of Education Analytics and Resources at the New Hampshire Department of Education for the past eight years, she brings unmatched institutional knowledge, fiscal expertise, and policy depth to the role of Commissioner.

At the Department, Davis has led major initiatives that have improved operations, modernized data systems and infrastructure, and expanded educational opportunities across the state. With her talented team of coworkers, she has been instrumental in overseeing programs such as the redesign of state education funding models, enhancing school safety, administering high quality assessments, implementing a new statewide student information system, and expanding charter school accountability frameworks.

Throughout her 15-year career with the Department, Davis has prioritized partnerships with public schools across the state, ensuring that educators and district leaders are heard, supported, and empowered. She maintains a deep respect for the critical role of public schools in serving the majority of New Hampshire students, while also playing a key role in administering the state’s growing educational pathways. Her leadership reflects a belief that public education and innovation are not in conflict, but can and must work together to meet the unique needs of students.

Recognized for her ability to bridge political divides, Davis works closely with legislators, school leaders, and community stakeholders to develop practical, student-centered solutions. She is deeply committed to building trust and transparency among educators, families, and lawmakers, and believes that New Hampshire’s strength lies in both its strong public schools and diverse educational pathways.

Throughout her tenure, Davis has overseen the Department’s Bureau of Assessment and Accountability, Bureau of Education Statistics, Bureau of Educational Opportunities, Bureau of School Finance, and Bureau of Federal Compliance. She is committed to ensuring that the department’s employees have the resources, support, and structure needed to carry out their work with excellence. She believes that the Department’s greatest strength lies in its talented and dedicated staff, and she prioritizes a culture of collaboration, transparency, and shared problem-solving. By encouraging teamwork across bureaus, investing in professional growth, and modernizing internal systems and processes, Davis works to ensure that every employee is empowered to contribute meaningfully to the Department’s mission. She believes that when staff are supported and aligned, the Department is better positioned to serve New Hampshire’s schools, families, and students.

Davis’s vision for the Department of Education centers on implementation excellence, strategic growth of successful programs, and continued investment in New Hampshire’s schools and communities. As Commissioner, she will champion data-informed decision-making, efficient and effective department administration, and collaborative leadership while ensuring that every child in the state has access to an excellent education that fits their unique needs.