Ayotte signs 16 bills into law, vetos bill that would allow partisan school district elections

NH State House. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

CONCORD, NH – Governor Kelly Ayotte this week signed the following bills into law:

Governor Ayotte also vetoed the following bills this week:

HB 356 – enabling school districts to adopt partisan school district elections.

HB 781 – requiring school districts to adopt policies establishing a cell phone-free education.

The Governor’s veto statement for HB 356 is below:

“Local school board elections are run properly and in a nonpartisan manner, and there is no need to fix a system that is not broken. Making these local elections into partisan fights will create unnecessary division between Granite Staters. For the reason stated above, I have vetoed House Bill 356.”

The Governor’s veto statement for HB 781 is below:

“Thanks to the leadership of Representative Litchfield and others in the House and Senate, a bell-to-bell ban on cell phones in schools with stronger language was passed in House Bill 2. I am grateful for the work that went into getting that language into the budget which I signed into law. Our bell-to-bell ban will ensure students can learn without the distraction from screens and ensures teachers do not have to police cell phone use in the classroom, making New Hampshire an even better place to learn. For the reason stated above, I have vetoed House Bill 781.”