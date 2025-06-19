Ayotte urges lawmakers toward ‘bell-to-bell’ school cell phone ban, as rifts emerge

Banning cell phones in the classroom is still a priority for Gov. Kelly Ayotte.

CONCORD, NH – For Gov. Kelly Ayotte, banning cell phone use in schools has been a day one priority.

“Screens are negatively impacting our learning environments, drawing students’ attention away from their classes, and becoming a barrier for teachers to do their jobs,” she told lawmakers during her inaugural address in January. “No more.”

It’s an idea that has gained traction across the country recently in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a wave of learning loss and socialization issues in schools, and a broader push to reduce children’s screen time. And for a while, it appeared that Ayotte’s desired ban might sail through the Legislature.

But in the final days of the 2025 legislative session, the Senate and House are facing disagreements over how the state should best do that.

On one side is the House’s proposal to require school districts to adopt policies banning the use of cell phones for the entire duration of the school day, a policy known as “bell to bell.”

That version, attached as an amendment to Senate Bill 206, is closest to what the governor suggested in her budget proposal back in February, although the House took out the $1 million in state grant funding Ayotte had devoted to help schools buy materials to implement the policy.

On the other side is the Senate’s suggestion: to require school boards to adopt cell phone restriction policies, but to give them the freedom to craft one of their choosing.

Lawmakers have until 4 p.m. Thursday to reach a final deal, and Ayotte has sought to increase the pressure to approve the House’s more prescriptive approach.

On Tuesday morning, the governor’s office released a statement from author Jonathan Haidt that praised the House’s version of the law. Haidt, a social psychologist, wrote the 2024 book “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” and has been credited with inspiring other states’ cell phone ban legislation.

“I am thrilled to see New Hampshire taking amongst the strongest efforts in the nation to protect our children’s futures in considering NH SB 206,” Haidt said in the statement. “New Hampshire’s policy mandating bell-to-bell device separation will help bring conversation and laughter back to the hallways of schools across the state.”

Haidt and others argue the proliferation of smart phones has increased mental health problems among adolescents, stunted their social and emotional development, and created deep distractions in the classroom that have contributed to lower proficiency scores measured in tests such as the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

As of May, 26 states have passed laws regulating cell phone usage in schools, and 17 of them did so in 2025, according to the Associated Press. Ten of those states have passed bell-to-bell bans for the entire school day; others include midday breaks or other exceptions.

In New Hampshire, few lawmakers dispute that action over cell phones is needed. But some in the Senate say school districts should have flexibility over how to craft their policies, and should do so with input from their constituent parents.

“It’s limiting the use of cell phones, and it’s giving tools to the districts to do so,” said Sen. Donovan Fenton, a Keene Democrat, in an interview. “Some schools ban it completely. Some schools say, ‘No, you have to talk to the principal or your teacher.’ Some schools have zones where … (students) can check their cell phones. I think it’s up to the districts to decide that.”

The original Senate bill would have required school districts to craft “a policy for personal device use by students during the school day and be implemented school-wide, with approved exceptions determined by student medical, disability, or language proficiency need.” The policy would have to be created in collaboration with teachers and parents, the Senate bill states.

The House attached an amendment that would also require collaboration with teachers and parents. But the House amendment states that the policy “shall prohibit all personal communication device use by students from when the first bell rings to start instructional time until the dismissal bell rings to end the academic school day, with approved exceptions determined by the superintendent or their designee with respect to student medical, disability, or language proficiency need.”

Rep. Glenn Cordelli, a Tuftonboro Republican and the chairman of the Education Policy and Administration Committee, says the Legislature should be more decisive and give districts little wiggle room.

“We think that with all the discussion about mental health in the schools and anxiety, depression and issues about screen time, that there has to be a bell-to-bell policy in the schools in the state,” Cordelli said in an interview, speaking for himself and fellow House negotiators. “We can’t have one policy in one district and one policy in another district.”

Fenton disagrees, arguing that a top-down state mandate would prevent schools from developing policies with reasonable exceptions and accommodations. The House’s amendment would exempt the cell phone ban from applying to “students with medical needs, such as insulin pumps and glucose sensors, or disabilities from using a device to support their learning as identified by their individualized education program.”

“I think the governor is too willing to go to the extreme too fast,” he said.

As a father of a child entering first grade, Fenton said he supports limits on cell phone use, but would worry if his son had no access to his phone throughout the day when he’s older.

“I think it makes you far more nervous if you can’t reach your child,” he said.

The New Hampshire School Boards Association has joined the call for a state law limiting cell phone use, but it has not taken a position on whether the House or Senate version is ideal.

To Barrett Christina, the president of the association, a state law could help school teachers, administrators, and school board members enforce a cell phone ban without taking as much heat from students and parents.

“We support the general policy of having restrictions in law relative to cell phone use or personal electronic communication devices if for no other reason than it gives school districts some cover to point to the law, when getting parents to come around on the issue,” Christina said.

And Christina added that whatever law gets passed — whether the flexible or the rigid version — school boards and school district officials will need to proceed with as much interaction and consultation with parents as possible.

“The biggest issue, whatever comes out of this, is going to be the parental buy-in and educating and teaching to parents about what the policy says — why it’s being implemented,” he said. “… We certainly understand and respect the needs and desires of parents and children to communicate among the family from time to time for a variety of reasons.”

For her part, Ayotte has been clear that a more aggressive policy is needed. “We have the opportunity to make our schools an even better place to learn, and I urge the Legislature to meet the moment and pass a bell-to-bell ban on cell phones in schools,” she said in a statement Monday.

A final resolution is expected Thursday, when House and Senate negotiators will meet again at 2 p.m. in State House Room 100 to work on a final agreement. Fenton predicted Ayotte would use the time to try to convince senators that her approach is better.

“The governor’s going very heavy-handed into this,” Fenton said. “And I think there are some people on both sides of the aisle that don’t agree.”

This story was republished with permission under New Hampshire Bulletin’s Creative Commons license.